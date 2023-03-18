Borussia Dortmund vs Koln LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Live Score in Bundesliga 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Borussia Dortmund vs Koln match for the Bundesliga 2023 on VAVEL US.
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Saturday, March 18
USA Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN+
USA TV channel (Spanish): No available
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Last lineup Koln
Schwäbe, Schmitz, Hübers, Chabot, Hector, Skhiri, Martel, Maina, Ljubicic, Kainz, Selke
Last lineup Borussia Dortmund
Meyer, Schlotterbeck, Haller, Guerreiro, Hummels, Wolf, Malen, Bellingham, Can, Ryerson y Bynoe-Gittens.
How does Koln arrive?
On the other hand, Koln is living a very irregular season as they are in the bottom of the table and have not been able to get out of it, although they are far from the relegation zone, they are also far from the Bundesliga leaders, that is why they need a victory against an opponent that looks complicated. The Goats come into this match with a defeat on matchday 24 hosted by Wolfsburg by 2-0. Currently, the Cologne team is in 12th place in the overall standings with 27 points, the result of 6 wins, 9 draws and 9 defeats.
How does Borussia Dortmund arrive?
Borussia Dortmund comes into this game with very good numbers this season and are only 2 points away from the leadership currently held by Bayern Munich. Dortmund continues to accumulate victories waiting for a slip of the Munich team. After the elimination in the Champions League, the Black-and-Whites only have the Bundesliga left and will be looking for their 17th victory of the season. Borussia is coming from a two-goal draw away to Schalke 04 to take second place with 50 points, the result of 16 wins, 2 draws and 6 defeats.
Matchday 25 of Bundesliga
We continue with the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, at noon on Saturday, we will have a very attractive match corresponding to the 25th round of the German league, one of the most attractive leagues in the world. The Signal Iduna stadium will witness this clash between Borussia Dortmund and Cologne. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking to do it with a victory and thus achieve another victory in their local league. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Signal Iduna
The Borussia Dortmund - Cologne match will be played at the Signal Iduna stadium, in Dortmund, Germany. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 pm (CDMX).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Bundesliga match: Borussia Dortmund vs Koln Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!