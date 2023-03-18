Al Nassr vs Abha LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Saudi Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Al Nassr vs Abha Live Score Here
Summoned and with morals!
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma), José Only (Wolverhampton)
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joóo Cancelo (Bayern Munich), Diogo Leite (Union Berlin), António Silva (Benfica), Gonóalo Inócio (Sporting), Pepe (Porto) ), Danilo (PSG), Rubén Dias (Manchester City), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Nuno Mendes (PSG)
Midfielders: Jo&ao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Otávio (Porto), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mório (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton) , Vitinha (PSG)
"Cristiano can bring experience. É a player with a very important figure for the team. I don't see the age, but other aspects. a very committed player. É It's a great opportunity for him to help the team and pass on his experience to the rest of the players. It seems to me an important aspect to form a winning team.''
At the age of 38, CR7 has eight goals in seven matches for the Saudi Arabian league, being one of the top scorers in the competition and looking for another record for his career.
Speak up, Rudi Garcia!
"The presence of Ronaldo He will give opposing teams an incentive to play the match of their lives against him", said Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia.