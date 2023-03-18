Al Nassr vs Abha LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Saudi Championship
Summoned and with morals!

Cristiano Ronaldo was summoned to Portugal once again and in the debut of coach Roberto Martínez, who praised the star.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Rui Patrício (Roma), José Only (Wolverhampton)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joóo Cancelo (Bayern Munich), Diogo Leite (Union Berlin), António Silva (Benfica), Gonóalo Inócio (Sporting), Pepe (Porto) ), Danilo (PSG), Rubén Dias (Manchester City), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Midfielders: Jo&ao Palhinha (Fulham), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton), Otávio (Porto), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mório (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton) , Vitinha (PSG)

"Cristiano can bring experience. É a player with a very important figure for the team. I don't see the age, but other aspects.   a very committed player. É It's a great opportunity for him to help the team and pass on his experience to the rest of the players. It seems to me an important aspect to form a winning team.''

At the age of 38, CR7 has eight goals in seven matches for the Saudi Arabian league, being one of the top scorers in the competition and looking for another record for his career.

Speak up, Rudi Garcia!

"Our advantage of having Cristiano Ronaldo is our advantage. that our second [reserve] team can liven up the game on the front line.   because of his presence", said Rudi Garcia, quoted by Bel Goal .

"The presence of Ronaldo He will give opposing teams an incentive to play the match of their lives against him", said Al Nassr coach Rudi Garcia.

Probable Al-Nassr!

Al-Aqidi, Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Gonzalez, Madu, Konan; Maran, Luiz Gustavo, Al-Sulaiheem, Ghareeb; Crisrtiano Ronaldo.
How does Al-Nassr arrive?

Al-Nassr arrives for the confrontation with a defeat in the last game for the league, falling to the second place of the competition, but, in the last duel, won the pro. Abha won the Saudi Arabia Cup and qualified for the next round. In the team's last 10 games of the season, there were six wins, two defeats and two draws, still remaining at the top of the competition and in the fight for the tournament title, which is the main ambition since the arrival of star Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not scored in the last match and even complained to the referee, after the referee whistled the end of the first half during a counter-attack with a total chance of a goal for the Portuguese team.
Likely Abha!

Epassy; Jumayah, Attouchi, Al-Zoari, Al-Konaideri; Al-Sudani, Saddiki, Alsadi, Bguir, Al-Amri; Felipe Caicedo.
How does Abha arrive?

 Abha arrives for the clash with just 23 points and in 12º Saudi league placement, with six games without a win and with a bad streak.
AL NASSR

The game will be played at King Saud University Stadium

The Boston Al Nassr vs Abha game will be played at King Saud University Stadium, with a capacity of 19.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Saudi Championship: Al Nassr vs Abha live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
