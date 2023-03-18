Benfica vs Vitoria SC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Primeira Liga
Arte: VAVEL Brasil

Where and how to watch the Benfica-Vitoria SC match on TV and in real time?

Benfica vs Vitoria SC
Premier League Round 26

Date: 18 March 2023

Time: 1:00pm ET

Venue: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+.

When is the Benfica-Vitoria SC match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Benfica vs. Vitoria SC will kick off at 3 pm (EST), being played at Estádio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal, in the 26th round of the Portuguese Championship. The duel will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE VITÓRIA:

Pedro Oliveira, Villanueva, Mamadou Tounkara, Andre Amaro; Afonso Freitas, Daniel Silva, Tiago Silva, Miguel Maga; André Silva, Jota Silva e Alisson Safira.
PROBABLE BENFICA:

Vlachodimos, Bah, Otamendi, António Silva e Grimaldo; Chiquinho, Luís, João Mário, Rafa Silva, David Campos e Gonçalo Ramos.
RETROSPECT:

Old adversaries in Portuguese soccer, the teams have faced each other an incredible 179 times, and the numbers are vastly better for the Lisbon team. According to data from the OGol website, Benfica have won 124 times against only 25 for Vitoria de Guimarães, with another 30 draws. As a result, the Reds have scored more than twice as many goals, 406 for and 146 against.

To get an idea of the size of Benfica's dominance over their opponents, the team has not lost in the clash for almost a decade, since May 2013. Since then, 26 other meetings have taken place, with an incredible 20 wins for the Reds and six draws.

Previous games of the teams:

As the absolute leader with 65 points, Benfica has opened up an eight-point gap to second-placed Porto. Moreover, it has accumulated six straight wins, having beaten Marítimo 3-0 in the last round. Before all that, they thrashed Club Brugge 5-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating Famalicão 2-0.

On the other hand, Vitória de Guimarães is 5th with 40 points, trying to secure itself the position to go to the Conference League. However, they were defeated by Arouca at home last round, after having beaten Santa Clara as a visitor by 3-1. Previously, they beat Braga in the Minho derby by 2-1.

VITÓRIA SC:

Vitória de Guimarães suffered a heavy blow on the previous day. After establishing an unbeaten streak of six matches (five wins and a draw), the series was broken precisely by a direct opponent in the fight for a place in the continental tournament. To make matters worse, the defeat was at home. They were beaten 2-0 by Arouca on Saturday, March 11.

The result put the fifth position of the Portuguese League, the last place that ensures a place in international competition in the 2023/2024 season, at risk. By staying with 40 points (12 wins, four draws and eight losses), Vitória de Guimarães kept the position. However, it was only three points above Arouca, which took sixth place.

BENFICA:

There are ten rounds left to the end of the Portuguese Championship season. Benfica, still in the lead, has not given its opponents a chance to get closer. They have won all of their matches in the previous eight rounds. Their most recent victim in the competition was Marítimo. Even playing at the Estadio dos Barreiros, he scored 3-0 at the club that is marking pace in the relegation zone.

He even had the luxury of wasting a penalty when the score was still zero. João Mário executed the penalty in the 30th minute of the first half. However, the midfielder made up for his failure by providing the assist that allowed David Neres to open the scoring in the 48th minute. In the second half, João Mário hit the target in the fifth minute to extend the advantage. At 12 minutes, this time having Grimaldo as a waiter, David Neres completed the job.

Foto: Benfica

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Benfica x Vitoria SC is valid for the 25th round of the Primeira Liga Bwin.

Benfica has a great season and continues to lead the Portuguese League. The Eagles take the field this Saturday against Vitoria de Guimaraes in Lisbon. The hosts are on a winning streak and have opened up an advantage over Porto in the title race. To improve, Benfica is the only representative of the country in the Champions League.

However, Vitória de Guimarães has a good campaign this season. The visitors are in fifth place and still dream of approaching the top positions. Porto, on the other hand, will have a complicated engagement against Braga, away from home, in a direct confrontation for second place in the championship, since the opponent is in third position in the table.

Benfica are big favorites, even for being at home. The ball rolls for Benfica x Vitoria SC, at 3 pm (GMT), at the Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Welcome and welcome to the Benfica x Vitoria SC live score

ello, soccer lover! It is now time for a decisive match between two teams from Portugal: on one side Benfica, who live an excellent phase in the Premier League, being the current sole leader of the tournament. The Reds are also in the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League and will face Internazionale Milano. On the other side, Vitória de Guimarães is in a good moment, being 5th and second in the classification zone for the Uefa Europa Conference League. The difference to the sixth placed, however, is only three points. Both teams face each other in the 25th round of the Bwin Premier League 2022/23. The match between the 1st and the 5th place of the Portuguese League takes place at Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal, at 15h (Brasília). Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
