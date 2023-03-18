Benfica vs Vitoria SC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Primeira Liga

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Benfica-Vitoria SC match on TV and in real time?
When is the Benfica-Vitoria SC match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
PROBABLE VITÓRIA:
PROBABLE BENFICA:
RETROSPECT:
To get an idea of the size of Benfica's dominance over their opponents, the team has not lost in the clash for almost a decade, since May 2013. Since then, 26 other meetings have taken place, with an incredible 20 wins for the Reds and six draws.
Previous games of the teams:
On the other hand, Vitória de Guimarães is 5th with 40 points, trying to secure itself the position to go to the Conference League. However, they were defeated by Arouca at home last round, after having beaten Santa Clara as a visitor by 3-1. Previously, they beat Braga in the Minho derby by 2-1.
VITÓRIA SC:
The result put the fifth position of the Portuguese League, the last place that ensures a place in international competition in the 2023/2024 season, at risk. By staying with 40 points (12 wins, four draws and eight losses), Vitória de Guimarães kept the position. However, it was only three points above Arouca, which took sixth place.
BENFICA:
He even had the luxury of wasting a penalty when the score was still zero. João Mário executed the penalty in the 30th minute of the first half. However, the midfielder made up for his failure by providing the assist that allowed David Neres to open the scoring in the 48th minute. In the second half, João Mário hit the target in the fifth minute to extend the advantage. At 12 minutes, this time having Grimaldo as a waiter, David Neres completed the job.
TIME AND PLACE!
Benfica has a great season and continues to lead the Portuguese League. The Eagles take the field this Saturday against Vitoria de Guimaraes in Lisbon. The hosts are on a winning streak and have opened up an advantage over Porto in the title race. To improve, Benfica is the only representative of the country in the Champions League.
However, Vitória de Guimarães has a good campaign this season. The visitors are in fifth place and still dream of approaching the top positions. Porto, on the other hand, will have a complicated engagement against Braga, away from home, in a direct confrontation for second place in the championship, since the opponent is in third position in the table.
Benfica are big favorites, even for being at home. The ball rolls for Benfica x Vitoria SC, at 3 pm (GMT), at the Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal.
Premier League Round 26
Date: 18 March 2023
Time: 1:00pm ET
Venue: Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal
Broadcast: Star+.