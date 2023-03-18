Udinese vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Udinese vs Milan live score
When and where to watch Udinese vs Milan live and online?
Player to watch from Milan: Olivier Giroud
The good thing about Giroud is that he is fresh, since last game in the draw against Salernitana he scored the only goal to give Milan a point, and probably tomorrow he will be very inspired to score again against Udinese and score in two games in a row since he has not achieved it this season. Can the French veteran be the best in the game tomorrow?
Player to watch from Udinese: Roberto Pereyra
Pereyra has had good, bad and very good games, for example against Roma. In that match Udinese won 4-0 and Roberto Pereyra scored and assisted, and in the next match he assisted twice in the 1-3 win against Sassuolo. Can the Argentine have a good match tomorrow?
Some of the times for the match!
Argentina: 4:45 pm
Bolivia: 3:45
Brazil: 4:45 pm
Chile: 2:45 pm
Colombia: 1:45 pm
Ecuador: 1:45 pm
USA (ET): 2:45 pm
Spain: 8:45 pm
Mexico: 1:45 pm
Paraguay: 3:45 pm
Peru: 1:45 pm
Uruguay: 3:45 pm
Venezuela: 2: 45 pm
Last XI from Milan
Last XI from Udinese
Milan come from a draw!
The match ended 1-1 with goals from Olivier Giroud and Boulaye Dia. The impressive thing about this match is that Milan dominated the match, taking 24 shots and 4 on target, while Salernitana took 6 shots and 3 on target and that was enough for them to score the draw and rescue them a point.
Can Milan get back up after a stumble in their own stadium?