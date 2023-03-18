Seattle Sounders vs LAFC LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Seattle Sounders FC vs LAFC in MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seattle Sounders FC vs LAFC match in the MLS.
What time is Seattle Sounders FC vs LAFC match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Seattle Sounders FC vs LAFC of March 18th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 4:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 16:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 22:00 hours
Where and how to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs LAFC live and in real time
The match will be streamed on Apple.
If you want to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs LAFC in streaming, it will be tuned to Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 16th meeting between both clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead in the competition, with 5 wins for Seattle, 3 ties and 7 wins for the Angelinos.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 2 wins for LAFC, 1 for Seattle and 2 draws for both clubs, leaving the scales very uneven.
LAFC 2-1 Seattle Sounders FC, 29 Jul, 2022, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Seattle Sounders FC 1-1 LAFC, 18 Jun, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 3-0 Seattle Sounders FC, 26 Oct, 2021 , U.S. Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 2-0 LAFC, 16 May, 2021, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 1-1 Seattle Sounders FC, 24 Apr, 2021, U.S. Major League Soccer, U.S. Major League Soccer
How is Seattle coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Colorado Rapids, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Seattle Sounders FC, 11 Mar, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Seattle Sounders FC 2-0 Real Salt Lake, 4 Mar, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 4-0 Colorado Rapids, 26 Feb, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 0-1 Al Ahly, 4 Feb, 2023, FIFA Club World Championship
Seattle Sounders FC 2-2 San Jose Earthquakes, 9 Oct, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
How are LAFC coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against the New England Revolution, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
LAFC 1-2 Alajuelense, Mar 15, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
LAFC 4-0 New England Revolution, Mar 12, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Alajuelense 0-3 LAFC, 9 Mar, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
LAFC 3-2 Portland Timbers, 4 Mar, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 3-3 Philadelphia Union, 5 Nov, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
Watch out for this Seattle player
The American forward, Jordan Morris, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the forward has played 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals and 1 assist in MLS, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this LAFC player
The striker born in France, but with Gabon nationality, Denis Bouanga of 28 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 2 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the tournament and 2 assists in MLS, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Seattle Sounders FC vs LAFC MLS match. The match will take place at Lumen Field, at 4:00 pm.