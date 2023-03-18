Monza vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Monza vs Cremonese Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monza vs Cremonese, as well as the latest information from Brianteo Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Monza vs Cremonese live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Monza vs Cremonese live on TV and online?
The match Monza vs Cremonese will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on streaming your option is: Paramount+
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Monza vs Cremonese?
This is the kick-off time for the Monza vs Cremonese match on March 18, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. - Star+
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. - Star+
Chile: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Spain: 16:00 hrs. - Movistar+
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. - Star+
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. - Star+
Peru: 9:00 hrs. - Star+
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. - Star+
Refereeing team
Referee: Giua
Assistant Referee 1: Margani
Assistant Referee 2: Bottegoni
Fourth official: Camplone
VAR: Di Martino
AVAR: Mazzoleni
Key player at Cremonese
One of the players to keep in mind in Cremonese is David Okereke, the 24-year-old Nigerian-born center forward has played 24 games so far in Serie A 2022-2023, in that amount of games he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored five goals, these against; Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Salernitana, Bologna and Inter Milan.
Key player in Monza
One of the most outstanding players in Monza is Andrea Petagna, the 27-year-old Italian-born center forward has played 21 games in the current edition of Serie A, in which he already has four assists and two goals, against Sampdoria and Bologna.
History Monza vs Cremonese
In total, the two teams have met 12 times, Monza dominates the record with five wins, there have been four draws and Cremonese has won three.
In terms of goals, the record is even with 16 goals for each team.
Actuality - Cremonese
Cremonese has been having a very bad performance in Serie A 2022-2023, after playing a total of 26 matches they are placed in the 19th position in the standings with 12 points, after one win, six draws and 16 defeats. They also have 21 goals for and 48 against, for a goal difference of -27.
Napoli 3 - 0 Cremonese
- Last five matches
Actuality - Monza
Monza has had a bad performance in the current edition of Serie A, because after playing 26 matches they are in the 13th position in the standings with 33 points, this score was achieved after winning nine matches, drawing six and losing 11, they have also scored 31 goals and conceded 36, for a goal difference of -5.
Bologna 0 - 1 Monza
- Last five matches
Bologna 0 - 1 Monza
Monza 0 - 1 AC Milan
Salernitana 3 - 0 Monza
Monza 2 - 1 Empoli
Hellas Verona 1 - 1 Monza
The match will be played at the Brianteo Stadium
The match between Monza and Cremonese will take place at the Brianteo Stadium in the city of Monza (Italy), the stadium is where the Club Associazione Calcio Monza plays its home matches, it was built in 1988 and has a capacity for approximately 18,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Monza vs Cremonese, valid for the 27th date of Serie A 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
