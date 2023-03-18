Salernitana vs Bologna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italian Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Salernitana vs Bologna Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Salernitana vs Bologna Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Salernitana vs Bologna match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Salernitana vs Bologna of March 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 6:00 PM.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on Star+ and ESPN.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of Bologna
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Lukasz Skorupski, Adama Soumaoro, Jhon Lucumi, Stefan Posch, Nicolás Domínguez, Gary Medel, Andrea Cambiaso, Michel Aebischer, Marko Arnautovic, Musa Barrow and Lewis Ferguson.
Lukasz Skorupski, Adama Soumaoro, Jhon Lucumi, Stefan Posch, Nicolás Domínguez, Gary Medel, Andrea Cambiaso, Michel Aebischer, Marko Arnautovic, Musa Barrow and Lewis Ferguson.
Last lineup of Salernitana
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Guillermo Ochoa, Lorenzo Pirola, Norbert Gyömber, Domagoj Bradaric, Flavius Daniliuc, Tonny Vilhena, Lassana Coulibaly, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Boulaye Dia, Antonio Candreva and Krzysztof Piatek.
Guillermo Ochoa, Lorenzo Pirola, Norbert Gyömber, Domagoj Bradaric, Flavius Daniliuc, Tonny Vilhena, Lassana Coulibaly, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Boulaye Dia, Antonio Candreva and Krzysztof Piatek.
Bologna Players to Watch
There are three Bologna players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Marko Arnautovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 15 games played and he scored in the last game against Lecce. Another player is Roberto Soriano (#21), he plays in the midfielder position and at 32 years old he is the team's best assister with 3 assists in 24 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Riccardo Orsolini (#2), he is the team's second highest scorer this season with 7 goals and we could see him score on Saturday.
Bologna in the tournament
Bologna has had a great start to the season in Serie A, it is in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 26 of the tournament they have a total of 36 points after 10 games won, 6 tied and 10 lost. They are located in the ninth position of the general table and if they want to steal eighth place from Torino they must win the game. Saturday's game will be very difficult as Salernitana is a good team and Bologna will play as a visitor. Their last game was on March 11, 2023, in a 0-0 draw against Lazio at the Renato Dall'Ara. They arrive as the least favorites to win the game, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good Serie A team and because of the experience their players have.
Salernitana Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Salernitana's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Bologna. Senegal striker Boulaye Dia (#11), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 9 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Lassana Coulibaly (#18), she plays in the midfielder position and is the second highest assister on the team with 2 assists in 24 games played. He got his second assist last game and could get his third on Saturday. Finally, the 37-year-old Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (#13) who is a very important player and has a lot of experience. He is new to the team, he has made 36 saves in 9 games and we should keep an eye on him.
Salernitana in the tournament
The Salernitana soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very badly, they are in the sixteenth position of the general table with 6 games won, 8 tied and 12 lost, getting 26 points. This year they are looking to save themselves from relegation and they should not waste any opportunity to get 3 points. Their last game was on March 13, 2023, they drew 1-1 against AC Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza and thus achieved their eighth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Arechi is located in the city of Salerno, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 37,180 spectators. It was inaugurated on September 9, 1990, it is currently the home of Unione Sportiva Salernitana 1919 and its last remodeling was in 2019.