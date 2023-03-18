Watford vs Wigan Athletic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Watford vs Wigan Athletic.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Watford vs Wigan Athletic live, as well as the latest information coming out of England. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Wigan's last lineup
Wigan's last lineup was as follows: Amos, Hughes, Caulker, Nyambe, Power, Tiehi, Darikwa, Sinani, McClean, Fletcher and Kean.
Watford's last lineup
Watford's last lineup was as follows: Bachmann, Porteous, Cathcart, Hoedt, Kone, Bacuna, Louza, Sema, Ngakia, Davis and Joao Pedro.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Watford vs Wigan Athletic of 18th March 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 11:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Watford vs Wigan Athletics can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
Wigan standings
For their part, Wigan are in a terrible situation, as they are at the bottom of the standings with 33 points, six points away from relegation, a position occupied by Cardiff City with 39 points. As visitors, they have collected 18 points in 18 rounds.
Watford standings
Watford are in tenth position, collecting 54 points from 37 games. They are six points behind Millwall who have 60 points and are the team in sixth place to fight for the play off places for promotion to the Premier League.
Wigan's last match
Wigan drew 1-1 at home to Coventry City. It was the visitors who took the lead, thanks to Gyokeres' goal. Late in the game, the home side had some good fortune after Coventry's own goal to level the match and share the three points between the two teams.
Watford's last match
Watford won their last match against Birmingham 2-0 at their home stadium. Louza put the home side ahead in the early stages of the match, taking advantage of Sema's assist. A few minutes later, Watford would increase their lead with Davis' goal in the golden quarter of the match, thanks to a pass from the scorer of the first goal of the match, Louza. The visitors tried for the rest of the game but could not score a goal to get into the match. Watford finally got the three points at their temple.