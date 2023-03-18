Watford vs Wigan Athletic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship
Watford vs Wigan // Source: GettyImages

6:00 AM2 hours ago

5:55 AM2 hours ago

Watford vs Wigan // Source: GettyImages
5:50 AM2 hours ago

Wigan's last lineup

Wigan's last lineup was as follows: Amos, Hughes, Caulker, Nyambe, Power, Tiehi, Darikwa, Sinani, McClean, Fletcher and Kean.
5:45 AM2 hours ago

Watford's last lineup

Watford's last lineup was as follows: Bachmann, Porteous, Cathcart, Hoedt, Kone, Bacuna, Louza, Sema, Ngakia, Davis and Joao Pedro. 
5:40 AM2 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game Watford vs Wigan Athletic of 18th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM,
Bolivia: 12:00 PM.
Brasil: 12:00 PM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 10:00 AM.
Ecuador: 10:00 AM.
USA (ET): 11:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 9:00 AM.
Paraguay: 12:00 PM.
Peru: 12:00 PM.
Uruguay: 12:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.

5:35 AM2 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between Watford vs Wigan Athletics can be seen on ESPN and Sky Sports. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
5:30 AM2 hours ago

Wigan standings

For their part, Wigan are in a terrible situation, as they are at the bottom of the standings with 33 points, six points away from relegation, a position occupied by Cardiff City with 39 points. As visitors, they have collected 18 points in 18 rounds.
5:25 AM2 hours ago

Watford standings

Watford are in tenth position, collecting 54 points from 37 games. They are six points behind Millwall who have 60 points and are the team in sixth place to fight for the play off places for promotion to the Premier League. 
5:20 AM2 hours ago

Wigan's last match

Wigan drew 1-1 at home to Coventry City. It was the visitors who took the lead, thanks to Gyokeres' goal. Late in the game, the home side had some good fortune after Coventry's own goal to level the match and share the three points between the two teams. 
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Watford's last match

Watford won their last match against Birmingham 2-0 at their home stadium. Louza put the home side ahead in the early stages of the match, taking advantage of Sema's assist. A few minutes later, Watford would increase their lead with Davis' goal in the golden quarter of the match, thanks to a pass from the scorer of the first goal of the match, Louza. The visitors tried for the rest of the game but could not score a goal to get into the match. Watford finally got the three points at their temple. 
 
5:10 AM3 hours ago

The match corresponds to the EFL Championship matchday.
