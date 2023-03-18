Cruz Azul vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cruz Azul vs San Luis Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cruz Azul vs San Luis match for the Liga MX.
What time is the Cruz Azul vs San Luis match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cruz Azul vs San Luis of March 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM.
Chile: 7:00 PM.
Colombia: 5:00 PM.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on TUDN and Univision.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on VIX+.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM.
Peru: 6:00 PM.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM.
Last lineup of Cruz Azul
These were the eleven players who started last game:
José Corona, Ramiro Funes Mori, Juan Escobar, Julio Domínguez, Ignacio Rivero, Erik Lira, Ramiro Carrera, Carneiro, Carlos Rodríguez, Augusto Lotti, Rodolfo Rotondi and Uriel Antuna.
Last lineup of Atletico San Luis
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Marcelo Barovero, Unai Bilbao, José García, Uziel García, Ricardo Chávez, Mateo Klimowicz, Rodrigo Dourado, Javier Güemez, Léo Bonatini, Dieter Villalpando and Vitinho.
Players to watch for Atletico San Luis
The next three players are considered key to the offensive and defensive attack of Atlético San Luis and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Cruz Azul. The player Léo Bonatini (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team due to his experience. He is the team's top scorer in this tournament with 3 goals in 10 games played, last game he scored against América and we could see him score another goal in Friday's game. Next up is the player Rodrigo Dourado (#13), he plays in the midfielder position and is the highest assister on the team with 1 assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and who has played multiple times against Querétaro, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Finally, the 39-year-old goalkeeper, Marcelo Barovero (#22) is one of the best goalkeepers in Liga MX, he has made 40 saves and it is very important for his team not to receive a goal on Friday.
Atletico San Luis in the tournament
They started the Clausura 2023 very badly, last week they got three points that put them in fourteenth position in the general table. After 3 games won, 3 draws and 5 losses they have 12 points. They have had a bad start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Their last game was on March 10, 2023 and resulted in a 2-0 victory against Querétaro at the Alfonso Lastras Ramírez Stadium and in this way they achieved their third victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, but they could surprise and win on Saturday.
Cruz Azul Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Cruz Azul's offensive attack and will be extremely important for them to win. Midfielder Uriel Antuna (#7) is a fundamental piece of Cruz Azul's offense, he is the team's top scorer with 3 goals in 8 games played. Another key player for the team is forward Ignacio Rivero (#15) who is the team's best assister with 3 assists in 10 games played and is a fundamental piece in generating dangerous plays for Cruz Azul. Finally, the 42-year-old goalkeeper José Corona (#1), in the tournament he has made 29 saves and 3 games without conceding a goal.
Cruz Azul in the tournament
Cruz Azul had a good start in the Clausura 2023 by getting 13 points after winning 4 games, drawing 1 and losing 5, thus placing them in ninth position in the general table. Last tournament they were a bit far from winning the Clausura 2022, this season they hope to be able to compete for the championship and for that they must win all the games they have. Their last game was on March 11 against Pumas UNAM, the match ended in a 1-0 victory at the Azteca Stadium and thus “La Máquina Celeste” achieved its fourth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Azteca Stadium is located in Mexico City, Mexico. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 87,000 spectators and is the home of Club América. It was inaugurated on May 29, 1966, it cost 260 million Mexican pesos, it is the largest stadium in Mexico and the seventh largest in the world.