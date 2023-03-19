PSG vs Rennes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch PSG vs Rennes live online
The match will be broadcast on beIn Sports.
PSG vs Rennes can be tuned in from the live streams on the BeIN Sports App.
What time is the match PSG vs Rennes, matchday 28 of Ligue 1?
This is the kick-off time for the PSG vs Rennes match on March 18, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 am
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 12:00 a.m. PT and 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 10:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.
South Africa: 10:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.
PSG Statement
Christophe Galtier spoke ahead of the match: "There's a lot of disappointment in the dressing room. Anger too. The players are tired and very disappointed. We all spoke together this morning. There was a lot of hope for us. Every year, only one team wins the Champions League. We must now project ourselves on our objective, which is to win Ligue 1″. "There were important absences in the double-header against Bayern. Mbappé did not start the first leg, Achraf was quickly diminished by injury. In the second leg, we suffered the absences of Kimpembe and Neymar. Two injuries to which must be added those of Marquinhos and Mukiele. It was an obsession for me that we arrived fit. We arrived weakened for the double-header. I don't have to try to convince Kylian Mbappé. Any player would have said the same thing after the elimination against Bayern. Kylian is a Paris Saint-Germain player, he shows it in every game and he has great determination to succeed and take the club as high as possible." "No, I have no doubts. There is no doubt that, these two great players, with an incredible track record, are familiar with this type of situation. They are players of a high level, who move quickly from one game to the next. Their contractual situation? They're used to this kind of moment. There is always a risk, but I told my players that PSG are the defending champions. If we win, it will be the first time a team has won 11 titles, something never seen before in France. We should not minimize the fact that we are champions of France. There are players who have an extraordinary record, others who have not yet tasted what it is to be champion of France. The title is not easy, to win it is not normal. We have to fight to the end to win Ligue 1. We are hit by a lot of injuries, but we must not minimize being champions. "I see what is happening abroad. Bayern, who logically eliminated us, don't win the Champions League every year. But every time they win the championship, it's a big party that they share with the fans and the club's employees. It must be the same for us. We have to stop trivializing the title. It's not easy to be champion of France.
How are Rennes coming along?
Rennes drew goalless against Auxerre, in this match they need to win to climb up the table and give a good game this matchday.
How does PSG arrive?
PSG arrives to this duel with a great step, in their last match they defeated Stade Brestois two goals to one, so they will look for three points in this new occasion and give a great match.
The match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium.
The PSG vs Rennesse match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium, located in Paris, France. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
