Chivas vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Chivas vs America live, as well as the latest information from the Akron Stadium such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams.
USA Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023.

USA Time: 11:10 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Telemundo.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

This is the start time of the game Chivas vs America: of Saturday, March 15, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

23:10 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

21:10 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

22:10 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Sunday, March 19, 2023.

3:10 hours

no transmission.

Canada

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

23:10 hours

no transmission.

USA

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

23:10 hours

In TUDN USA.

Mexico

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

21:10 hours

In VIX +.

Paraguay

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

22:10

hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

00:10 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Saturday, March 18, 2023.

23:10 hours

no transmission.
Players to follow

Henry Martín, América's striker, with 11 games has scored 10 goals with 911 minutes played, 1 yellow card. On the rebaño side, Pocho Guzmán with 10 games has scored 5 goals in the tournament in 771 minutes played with 2 yellow cards.

Both are the captains of their club, the top representatives who have declared that they will go all out for the victory.

The idols of the derby

Both clubs have had great stars in their ranks, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Guillermo Ochoa, Omar Bravo and Oswaldo Sánchez.

 But if we go back to the past, Carlos Reinoso, Fernando Quirarte, Benjamín Galindo, Daniel Brailovsky, and many more players have been idols of the clásico.

But nowadays, Henry Martín and Alexis Vega are the idols of the new American and red-and-white fans.

The history of the clásico

In the games between Chivas and América, with 68 duels between the two since the winter of 1996 to date, Guadalajara has 22 wins, the Eagles have 27 wins and 19 draws between the two.

The first win was for Chivas by 5 goals to 0, on August 25, 1996 and the first victory for América was in August 97 by 1 to 2.

But the last victory for América was in the Apertura 2022 with 2 goals to 1. The last victory for Chivas was in the Apertura 2020 by 1 to 2.

Duel of referents

Víctor Guzmán and Henry Martín spoke midweek in a podcast prior to the clásico, where both were full of individual praise, but with the desire to win the clásico for their respective teams.

Pocho Guzmán: "It's different, the preparation is twice as hard, if you win you celebrate twice as much, that's why we are preparing for the victory, the derbies must be won no matter what".

"All matches must be enjoyed, you must go out to kill, go out to win, because in a classic you can play badly or well, but you must win, bravely go out, that the nerves do not betray you, Mexico is paralyzed when it is the classic between Chivas against América".

Henry Martín: "You start to see how the week is lived, it is totally different from our day-to-day life, you look forward to it with anxiety and excitement. During the week of the derby, I have seen how serious my teammates get because they know what it means.

"You can't lose in a derby, it's an important match, whether you play well or badly, you have to get the best result possible, especially if you're playing at home, in a derby the fans or the opponent won't forgive you for your mistakes".

How is América coming?

The eagles returned to the flight for that defeat at the Azteca against Pachuca because that setback was key for the team led by Tano Ortiz was key for them to win against Tigres by 2 goals to 0. The Azulcremas are behind Chivas by 1 point, so the game will depend a lot on who stays in the top 4.
How are Guadalajara coming in?

Chivas comes into this game with a setback after being positioned as the best team in the tournament, losing to Puebla by the minimum. Their last game at home they won by 2 goals to 0 against Santos Laguna. After the derby, another complicated week is coming up for the herd because it is the Guadalajara city derby. A week of classics and with many spotlights for the team coached by Veljko Paunović with 21 points in the top 4.
