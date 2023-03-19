Chivas vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Chivas vs America Live Score
How to watch Chivas vs America Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 11:10 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Telemundo.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chivas vs America: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
21:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
22:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023.
|
3:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
23:10 hours
|
In TUDN USA.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
21:10 hours
|
In VIX +.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
22:10
hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
00:10 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday, March 18, 2023.
|
23:10 hours
|
no transmission.
Players to follow
Both are the captains of their club, the top representatives who have declared that they will go all out for the victory.
The idols of the derby
But if we go back to the past, Carlos Reinoso, Fernando Quirarte, Benjamín Galindo, Daniel Brailovsky, and many more players have been idols of the clásico.
But nowadays, Henry Martín and Alexis Vega are the idols of the new American and red-and-white fans.
The history of the clásico
The first win was for Chivas by 5 goals to 0, on August 25, 1996 and the first victory for América was in August 97 by 1 to 2.
But the last victory for América was in the Apertura 2022 with 2 goals to 1. The last victory for Chivas was in the Apertura 2020 by 1 to 2.
Duel of referents
Pocho Guzmán: "It's different, the preparation is twice as hard, if you win you celebrate twice as much, that's why we are preparing for the victory, the derbies must be won no matter what".
"All matches must be enjoyed, you must go out to kill, go out to win, because in a classic you can play badly or well, but you must win, bravely go out, that the nerves do not betray you, Mexico is paralyzed when it is the classic between Chivas against América".
Henry Martín: "You start to see how the week is lived, it is totally different from our day-to-day life, you look forward to it with anxiety and excitement. During the week of the derby, I have seen how serious my teammates get because they know what it means.
"You can't lose in a derby, it's an important match, whether you play well or badly, you have to get the best result possible, especially if you're playing at home, in a derby the fans or the opponent won't forgive you for your mistakes".