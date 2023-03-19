Tigres vs Monterrey LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
4:00 PM28 minutes ago

3:55 PM33 minutes ago

What time is Tigres vs Monterrey match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Monterrey of March 18th in several countries: What time is Tigres vs Monterrey match for Liga MX 2023? This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Monterrey of March 18th in several countries: Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on Afizzionados and ViX Plus

Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

3:50 PM38 minutes ago

Tigres vs Monterrey Background

The Felinos have dominated the series in the last five matches, winning three games, drawing one and losing one. The most recent match at the Volcan was won by the home team.

Rayados Monterrey 0-0 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2022

Tigres UANL 2-0 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2020

Rayados Monterrey 2-0 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2022

Tigres UANL 2-1 Rayados Monterrey, Clausura 2021

Rayados Monterrey 0-2 Tigres UANL, Apertura 2022

3:45 PM43 minutes ago

Key Player Monterrey

After a complicated period with injuries and a lack of playing time, Rogelio Funes Mori is back and has started the season with a bang, being the team's top scorer and being an important part of the team's very good streak in the Clausura 2023. It is worth noting that he did not play last week against Pachuca.
3:40 PMan hour ago

Key player Tigres

Since he was out of action on Wednesday against Orlando City, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac had more time to prepare in order to regain his playing rhythm to shine in the Clasico Regio, as the attacking firepower has dried up in recent matches.
Foto: Marca
3:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Monterrey

1 Esteban Andrada, 20 Sebastián Vegas, 4 Víctor Guzmán, 17 Jesús Gallardo, 14 Érick, 19 Jordi Cortizo, 27 Luis Romo, 16 Celso Ortiz, 9 Germán Berterame, 21 Alfonso González, 11 Maximiliano Meza.
3:30 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 3 Samir, 13 Diego Reyes, 27 Jesús Angulo, 14 Jesús Garza, 17 Francisco Córdova, 19 Guido Pizarro, 6 Juan Vigón, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 16 Diego Lainez, 8 Fernando Gorriarán.
3:25 PMan hour ago

Don't underestimate the opponent

Despite the fact that UANL Tigres have had negative results in recent weeks, Rayados' head coach, Víctor Manuel Vucetich, confessed that they will not be confident because they know the importance of this game.

"Tigres is a good team, they have not been doing well, but the Clásico is different, different and we must be fully prepared for this match," he commented at the press conference.

3:20 PMan hour ago

Monterrey: on a roll

The Rayados de Monterrey are having one of their best seasons in short tournaments and, although they are not as effective and lucid a team to put on a show, they are convincing and have been consistent on both sides of the pitch, a situation that has been reflected in victories and only one defeat.
3:15 PMan hour ago

Tigres: giving a new face

After closing ranks and having a talk with the board of directors, the time has come for the UANL Tigres to react in the league because, after Wednesday's match against Orlando City in the Concachampions, they will now have to focus on improving in the local tournament, as they have suffered defeats at the Volcán against Chivas and América.
3:10 PMan hour ago

A new edition

If there is a match that usually paralyzes the whole of Nuevo León and is often called in other parts of Mexico, it is the Clásico Regio, in which Tigres and Monterrey are in the top eight positions in the championship and have been two of the most consistent teams in the last two decades in Mexican soccer.
3:05 PMan hour ago

The Kick-off

The Tigres vs Monterrey match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, in Monterrey, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:05 pm ET.
3:00 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Tigres vs Monterrey!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
