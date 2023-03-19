Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Arsenal vs Crystal Palace, matchday 27 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on March 19, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 10:00 a.m.
Brazil: 10:00 a.m.
Chile: 10:00 a.m.
Colombia: 08:00 hours
Ecuador: 8:00 a.m.
Spain: 13:00 hours
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 08:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 10:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 10:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 09:00 hours
Japan: 09:00 hours
India: 8:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 8:00 a.m.
South Africa: 8:00 a.m.
Australia: 08:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 08:00
Arsenal Statement
Mikel Arteta spoke after the Europa League exit: "First of all, congratulations to Sporting Lisbon for going through. As for us, the game started difficult, we lost Tomi at the beginning of the game, then we lost Saliba and that left us with a really difficult game management, because we only had that window to make substitutions and some players couldn't play the full 90 minutes." "But still, we didn't find our rhythm and our fluency, we left too many spaces and didn't win enough duels, and then we gave the ball away many, many times, sometimes over and over again." "Then, in the last 20 minutes, we picked up the fluency, the momentum and created three great chances, but we didn't score." "Tomiyasu looks pretty serious from his immediate reaction and from what he told me, but it's very early and very hard to tell." "Willy I don't know. He was in discomfort and couldn't go on, so we had to take him out." "We've had injuries all season long. We had Emile out four months, Gabriel Jesus out four months, Alex [Oleksandr Zinchenko] two and a half months, Thomas [Partey] month and a half, Eddie [Nketiah] month and a half. We already had quite a few injured, but we got through it." "The disappointment is not going to go away. The disappointment is there now, but it brings clarity. There are 11 Premier League games left to play and the next final is against Crystal Place." "We have to bounce back and put all our energy and concentration in there, play better than we did today and put in the same effort as today and win." "He will react well. Obviously he's disappointed today. We all are. When you make that decision, the possibility is always there. He'll learn from it, like Bukayo did in the past, and move on." "We gave it our all. It wasn't our day, we weren't at our best individually or collectively, but they tried their best on the pitch." "It wasn't enough, but if we do things better on Sunday than we did today, we have a great chance to win the game." "Now, the 11 games we have is the focus, the only focus we have, and everyone is thinking about one thing, and that is Palace. To be in top condition mentally and physically, with a lot of clarity, with all the energy there." "I can't look at it that way today. If you go for the competition and win, it's great. If it's not and it affects your plans in the league, it's another story. "But we wanted to go through and we gave it our all. The effort from the guys, when it wasn't our best day, the hunger and desire they showed to win, the way they finished off, it was unbelievable." "They really wanted it and today it wasn't like that. We have to pick our heads up."
How is Crystal Palace coming in?
Crystal Palace come into this game after losing to Brighton by the narrowest of margins, so they will be looking to come out on top in this game and make it three out of three.
How does Arsenal arrive?
Arsenal lost on penalties against Sporting in a very interesting duel that ended in a draw, but when it was decided, they ended up out of the competition.
The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium.
The Arsenal vs Crystal Palace match will be played at the Emirates Stadium, located in London, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
