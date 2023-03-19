Torino vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Torino vs Napoli Live Score in Serie A 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Torino vs Napoli match for the Serie A 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Torino vs Napoli match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Torino vs Napoli of March 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Bein Sports
Spain: 3:00 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Torino vs Napoli
The reality is that Torino has not been able to against the Neapolitan side due to the fact that they have not been able to defeat them since the 2015 campaign and in the last five games, they accumulated four defeats in a row, including two straight defeats playing at home in a row, so they will try to break the bad streak that has been in this Sunday's game.
Napoli 3-1 Torino, 2022 Serie A season
Torino 0-1 Napoli, season 2022 Serie A
Napoli 1-0 Torino, season 2021 Serie A
Torino 0-2 Napoli, 2020 Serie A season
Napoli 1-1 Torino, 2020 Serie A season
Key Player Napoli
The evolution that Victor Osimhen has had since he arrived until these days has been simply amazing, becoming an elite player that could be signed in the next market by some important club in Europe but, in the meantime, he will be the player to follow for the Neapolitan side to get three more points.
Key player Torino
He has been one of the best scorers in this championship as Antonio Sanabria has contributed with 7 goals, one of which came last week in the win at home to Lecce and he will be looking to continue to increase his quota for this Sunday's early Serie A clash.
Last lineup Napoli
95 Pierluigi Gollini, 3 Kim Min-Jae, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 17 Mathías Olivera, 22Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 99 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 9 Victor Osimhen, 77 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21 Matteo Politano.
Last lineup Torino
32 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 3 Perr Schuurs, 4 Alessandro Buongiorno, 5 Andreaw Gravillon, 8 Ivan Ilic, 77 Karol Linetty, 13 Ricardo Rodriguez, 17 Wilfried Singo, 9 Antonio Sanabria, 49 Nemanja Radonjic, 59 Aleksei Miranchuk.
Napoli: keep up the pace
Barring tragedy, Napoli will once again be Serie A champions and regained their 18-point lead going into this matchday. After their midweek UEFA Champions League match against Frankfurt and in view of the next FIFA date, the coach could rotate his squad, although they should not be overconfident because of their opponents and, if possible, continue to increase the gap to stay just a few games away from another Italian championship.
Torino: for European places
Torino has been one of the great novelties for this season because at the beginning of this date they are in the eighth position with 37 points, 5 units away from qualifying for international tournaments next year, so they will be looking to give a blow of authority to reach that goal. Last week they defeated Lecce 2-0 as visitors.
The Kick-off
The Torino vs Napoli match will be played at the Olympic Turin Stadium, in Turin, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Torino vs Napoli!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.