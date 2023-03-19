Torino vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Torino vs Napoli Live Score in Serie A 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Torino vs Napoli match for the Serie A 2023 on VAVEL US.
4:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Torino vs Napoli match for Serie A 2023?

This is the start time of the game Torino vs Napoli of March 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 10:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Bein Sports

Spain: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Paraguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 9:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 11:00 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

4:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Torino vs Napoli

The reality is that Torino has not been able to against the Neapolitan side due to the fact that they have not been able to defeat them since the 2015 campaign and in the last five games, they accumulated four defeats in a row, including two straight defeats playing at home in a row, so they will try to break the bad streak that has been in this Sunday's game.

Napoli 3-1 Torino, 2022 Serie A season

Torino 0-1 Napoli, season 2022 Serie A

Napoli 1-0 Torino, season 2021 Serie A

Torino 0-2 Napoli, 2020 Serie A season

Napoli 1-1 Torino, 2020 Serie A season

4:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player Napoli

The evolution that Victor Osimhen has had since he arrived until these days has been simply amazing, becoming an elite player that could be signed in the next market by some important club in Europe but, in the meantime, he will be the player to follow for the Neapolitan side to get three more points.
Foto: BBC
Image: BBC
4:40 AMan hour ago

Key player Torino

He has been one of the best scorers in this championship as Antonio Sanabria has contributed with 7 goals, one of which came last week in the win at home to Lecce and he will be looking to continue to increase his quota for this Sunday's early Serie A clash.
4:35 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Napoli

95 Pierluigi Gollini, 3 Kim Min-Jae, 13 Amir Rrahmani, 17 Mathías Olivera, 22Giovanni Di Lorenzo, 68 Stanislav Lobotka, 20 Piotr Zielinski, 99 André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, 9 Victor Osimhen, 77 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 21 Matteo Politano.
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Torino

32 Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 3 Perr Schuurs, 4 Alessandro Buongiorno, 5 Andreaw Gravillon, 8 Ivan Ilic, 77 Karol Linetty, 13 Ricardo Rodriguez, 17 Wilfried Singo, 9 Antonio Sanabria, 49 Nemanja Radonjic, 59 Aleksei Miranchuk.
4:25 AM2 hours ago

Napoli: keep up the pace

Barring tragedy, Napoli will once again be Serie A champions and regained their 18-point lead going into this matchday. After their midweek UEFA Champions League match against Frankfurt and in view of the next FIFA date, the coach could rotate his squad, although they should not be overconfident because of their opponents and, if possible, continue to increase the gap to stay just a few games away from another Italian championship.
4:20 AM2 hours ago

Torino: for European places

Torino has been one of the great novelties for this season because at the beginning of this date they are in the eighth position with 37 points, 5 units away from qualifying for international tournaments next year, so they will be looking to give a blow of authority to reach that goal. Last week they defeated Lecce 2-0 as visitors.
4:15 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Torino vs Napoli match will be played at the Olympic Turin Stadium, in Turin, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
4:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Torino vs Napoli!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo