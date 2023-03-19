Pumas vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
8:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Pumas vs Pachuca Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Pachuca match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Pumas vs Pachuca match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Pachuca of March 19th in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 2:00 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 12:00 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 2:00 PM on TUDN and ViX Plus

Spain: 7:00 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 12:00 PM on ViX Plus

Paraguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 1:00 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 3:00 PM to be confirmed

7:50 AMan hour ago

Last games Pumas vs Pachuca

The record has been very even in the last five matches, with four draws and one win for the Tuzos, who have not won since the Apertura 2019 at home.

Pachuca 0-0 Pumas UNAM, Apertura 2022

Pumas UNAM 2-0 Pachuca, Clausura 2022

Pachuca 1-1 Pumas UNAM, Apertura 2021

Pumas UNAM 2-2 Pachuca, Clausura 2021

Pumas UNAM 0-0 Pachuca, Clausura 2021

7:45 AMan hour ago

Key Player Pachuca

Javier López is getting his second wind and is doing very well with the Tuzos to be one of the best scorers of the tournament and being an important part of Guillermo Almada's team, so with his quality he will be the player to watch this Sunday in the Mexican capital.
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player Pumas

He is having one of his best seasons with 7 goals despite the criticism that Juan Ignacio Dinenno has received, however, he has also missed many options inside the box, so it is expected that this Sunday he can be tuned in the aim to return to the path of victory.
Foto: Imago7
7:35 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Pachuca

5 Óscar Ustari, 23 Óscar Murillo, 14 José Castillo, 12 Mauricio Isais, 2 Kevin Álvarez, 24 Luis Chávez, 10 Érick Sánchez, 18 Marino Hinestroza, 11 Avilés Hurtado, 9 Roberto de la Rosa, 16 Javier López.
7:30 AM2 hours ago

Last lineup Pumas

26 Sebastián Sosa, 23 Nicolás Freire, 4 Jonathan Sánchez, 186 Pablo Alfonso Monroy, 2 Pablo Bennevendo, 19 Jesús Molina, 8 Higor Matheus Meritão, 15 Ulises Rivas, 9 Juan Ignacio Dinenno, 10 Eduardo Salvio, 7 Diogo.
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Improving in the attack

With reference to the defeat against Rayados de Monterrey last week, Guillermo Almada confessed that the team needs to improve in its attacking ability, as this has been a particular problem for the team in recent weeks.

"The defeat was not deserved, even though we don't like it, because of what we both did, we lacked decisiveness, the opponent took advantage of situations", mentioned the coach in a press conference with the media,

7:20 AM2 hours ago

Pachuca: to be more regular

The Mexican soccer champion will be in the Playoffs, but in recent weeks it has been difficult for them to be regular due to the fact that they are alternating between victories and defeats, where they must improve defensively, which is one of the most important points for Guillermo Almada's team.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Pumas: turning the page

Pumas UNAM have not had a good season and, despite the bad results, the board has decided to keep Rafa Puente to give him a vote of confidence and to lift this ship, since they are only one unit away from the playoff zone and the union between players and coach seems to be at death to improve, last week they lost against Cruz Azul by the minimum difference.
7:10 AM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Pumas vs Pachuca match will be played at the Olimpico Universitario Stadium, in Mexico City, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
7:05 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Pumas vs Pachuca!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
