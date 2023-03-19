Ajaccio vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Ajaccio vs Monaco?
If you want to watch the match Ajaccio vs Monaco you can follow the game on TV through Bein Sports
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match Ajaccio vs Monaco in Ligue 1?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Monaco
Ben Yedder is the third-highest scorer in Ligue 1 with 16 goals and four assists, tied with Lacazette. He has also scored one goal in the Cup and five in European competitions. The 32-year-old French striker has scored three goals in the last four matches.
Watch out for this player at Ajaccio
Youcef Belaili, a 31-year-old striker capped by the Algerian national team, has six goals and three assists this season. He has not scored since February 26 against Troyes, precisely since his team's last victory.
How is Monaco coming along?
Monaco is going through a bad streak as they are on a four-game winless streak, in addition to having already been eliminated from the UEFA Europa League. They have not won since February 19 against Brest and are fourth in the Ligue 1 table with 51 points, five points behind second place, which gives access to next season's UEFA Champions League.
How does Ajaccio arrive?
They have two defeats in a row and in their last match they lost at home against Montpellier by the minimum (0-1). They have won only one of their last six matches. In the Ligue 1 standings, they are in the half-time positions, 18th° with 21 points, two points away from the relegation places.
Background
A total of 19 times Ajaccio and Mónaco have met in history, with Mónaco winning 11 times, Ajaccio winning five times and three matches ending in a draw. The last time these two French teams met, the match ended 7-1 in favor of Monaco. Ajaccio have not beaten Mó naco since 2016.
Venue: The match will be played at the Francois Coty Stadium, which was inaugurated in December 1969 and has a capacity of 10,446 spectators.
Preview of the match
Ajaccio and Mó naco will meet on matchday 28 of Ligue 1
Ajaccio and Mónaco will meet on matchday 28 of Ligue 1
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.