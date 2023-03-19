Betis vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Betis vs Mallorca?
If you want to watch Betis vs Mallorca live it can be followed on TV through ESPN +
What time is Betis vs Mallorca in LaLiga?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Mallorca
Muriqi will return to play after missing the game against Real Sociedad due to suspension. He is the top scorer in LaLiga Santander with 10 goals and two assists, plus a goal and an assist in the Copa del Rey. The international striker has scored in two of the three matches played with the Kosovo national team.
Watch out for this player at Betis
Borja Iglesias, fourth top scorer in LaLiga tied on goals with Benzema and Iago Aspas. The 30-year-old Spanish striker comes from scoring against Villarreal in the last match of the domestic competition.
How does Mallorca arrive?
Mallorca is coming from a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad and has gone three games without a win. Their last victory was on February 18, when they beat Villarreal 4-2. They are currently in the middle of the LaLiga Santander table, at the top of the table with 32 points, six points away from the European places and six points ahead of the relegation places.
How is Betis coming along?
Betis arrives after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League after losing against Manchester United. They have not won four games in a row and their last victory came on February 24 against Elche. In the LaLiga Santander standings they are in fifth position with 42 points and are only three points away from the UEFA Champions League places, although they are currently in European positions;
Background
The balance between these two Spanish teams has been balanced with 32 wins for Betis, 31 for Mallorca, while 14 matches have ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in August 2022, when Betis won 1-2. Mallorca has not won this duel for 10 years, in May 2013.
Venue: The match will be played at the Benito Villamarín, a stadium located in the city of Seville, which was inaugurated in 1929 and has a capacity for 60721 spectators.
Preview of the match
Betis and Mallorca will face each other in the match corresponding to the 26th round of LaLiga Santander.
