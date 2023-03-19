Brighton vs Grimsby Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match between Brighton vs Grimsby Town in FA Cup?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 9:15 AM
Bolivia: 9:15 AM
Brazil: 10:15 AM
Chile: 9:15 AM
Colombia: 8:15 AM
Ecuador: 8:15 AM
USA (ET): 10:15 AM
Spain: 15:15 PM
Mexico: 8:15 AM
Paraguay: 9:15 AM
Peru: 9:15 AM
Uruguay: 9:15 AM
Venezuela: 9:15 AM
England: 14: 15 AM
Australia : 23:15 AM
India: 16:45 AM
Watch out for this player at Grimsby Town
Harry Clifton, a 24-year-old midfielder who has eight goals and three assists this season, two of them in the FA Cup. He has not scored since the last 32 of the FA Cup where he opened the scoring against Luton in the replay match.
Watch out for this player at Brighton
Solly March has seven goals and five assists this season 2022/23. The 28-year-old English midfielder has scored in his last two games.
How does Grimsby Town arrive?
This team that plays in the fourth division of England has two consecutive victories and has only lost one game out of the last eight they have played. They are in fifteenth place with 45 points, 11 points off the Playoff places and 16 points clear of relegation.
How is Brighton coming along?
They are coming from a 1-0 win against Crystal Palace and are unbeaten in four games. Their last defeat was on February 18 when they lost against Fulham. They occupy the last position in the Premier League with 42 points, just two points away from the European places;
Background
A total of 16 times Brighton and Grimsby Town have met, with Brighton winning eight times, Grimsby Town winning four times and the match ending in a draw four times. The last time they met was in 2004 in League One where Grimsby Town won 2-1. This is the first time they have met in the FA Cup.
Venue: The match will be played at Falmer Stadium, which opened in July 2011 and has a capacity of 31800 spectators.
Preview of the match
Brighton and Grimsby Town meet in the FA Cup quarter-finals as they look to qualify for the semi-finals.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Brighton vs Grimsby Town in the FA Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here from VAVEL.