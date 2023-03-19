Lazio vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Lazio vs Roma in Serie A

Tune in here Lazio vs Roma in Serie A
7:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Lazio vs Roma match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Roma of March 19th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 12:00 noon ET
Spain: 19:00 hours
7:50 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Lazio vs Roma live

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Lazio vs Roma in streaming, it will be tuned to Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
7:45 AMan hour ago

Background

This will be the 168th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and get ahead in the competition, with 61 wins for Roma, 60 draws and 46 wins for Lazio.
7:40 AM2 hours ago

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, who has 2 wins for Roma, 3 for Lazio and 0 draws, for both clubs, leaving the balance very uneven.
AS Roma 0-1 Lazio, 6 Nov, 2022, Italy Serie A
AS Roma 3-0 Lazio, 20 Mar, 2022, Italian Serie A
Lazio 3-2 AS Roma, 26 Sep, 2021, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 2-0 Lazio, 15 May, 2021, Italy Serie A
Lazio 3-0 AS Roma, 15 Jan, 2021, Italian Serie A
7:35 AM2 hours ago

How are Lazio coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Sampdoria, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Lazio, Mar 16, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Bologna 0-0 Lazio, 11 Mar, 2023, Serie A Italy
Lazio 1-2 AZ Alkmaar, 7 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Napoli 0-1 Lazio, Mar 3, 2023, Serie A Italy
Lazio 1-0 Sampdoria, 27 Feb, 2023, Italy Serie A
7:30 AM2 hours ago

How are Roma coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Real Sociedad, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Real Sociedad 0-0 AS Roma, Mar 16, 2023, UEFA Europa League
AS Roma 3-4 Sassuolo, 12 Mar, 2023, Italian Serie A
AS Roma 2-0 Real Sociedad, 9 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa League
AS Roma 1-0 Juventus, 5 Mar, 2023, Italy Serie A
Cremonese 2-1 AS Roma, 28 Feb, 2023, Italian Serie A
7:25 AM2 hours ago

Keep an eye on this Lazio player

The Italian striker, Ciro Immobile, 33 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 18 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals and 3 assists in Serie A, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
7:20 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Roma player

The Argentine striker, Paulo Dybala, 29 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 17 games as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 9 goals in the tournament and 6 assists in Serie A, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Lazio vs Roma match, corresponding to the Serie A. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, at 11:00 am.
