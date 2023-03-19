Reims vs Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Reims vs Marseille Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Sunday, March 19
USA Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): beIN Sports
USA TV channel (Spanish): beIN Sports
Last lineup Reims
Abdelhamid, Munetsi, Lopy, Matusiwa, De Smet, Balogun, Foket, Ito, Keita,Flips, Diouf.
Last lineup Marseille
Pau López; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Nuno Tavares; Ünder, Alexis Sánchez, Guendouzi.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Reims vs Marseille will be François Letexier; Cyril Mugnier, first line; Mehdi Rahmouni, second line; Aurelien Petite, fourth assistant.
How does Reims arrive?
On the other hand, Reims is living a very irregular season as they are in the middle of the table and have not been able to get out of it, although they are far from the relegation zone, they are also far from the leaders of Ligue 1 and from the European competition places, that is why they need a victory against an opponent that looks complicated. The Red and Whites are coming into this match with a 1-0 win on matchday 27 away to Monaco. Reims are currently in eighth place in the overall standings with 43 points, the result of 10 wins, 13 draws and 4 defeats.
How does Olympique de Marseille arrive?
Olympique de Marseille comes into this game with very good numbers this season and, despite the fact that they are 10 points behind Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table, they want to continue to accumulate victories hoping for a slip-up by the Parisians. After their elimination in the Cup, the Olympiens have only Ligue 1 left and will be looking for their 18th victory of the season. Marseille is coming from a draw that tasted like a defeat as, after leading 2-0, the Marseillaise side were equalized almost at the end of the match by Racing Strasbourg. They are currently in third place with 56 points, the result of 17 wins, 5 draws and 5 defeats.
Matchday 28 of Ligue 1
We continue with the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, on this Sunday noon, we will have a very attractive match corresponding to the 28th round of the French league, one of the most attractive leagues in the world. The Auguste Delaune stadium will witness this clash between Stade de Reims and Olympique de Marseille. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking for a victory to get another victory in their home league. Will the home team or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Auguste Delaune
The match Reims - Olympique de Marseille will be played at the Auguste Delaune Stadium, in Reims, France. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 pm (ET).
