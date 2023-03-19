Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in Bundesliga
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match in the Bundesliga.
What time is Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match for Bundesliga?
This is the start time of the game Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich of March 19th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 12:30 p.m.
Chile: 12:30 p.m.
Colombia: 10:30 a.m.
Peru: 10:30 a.m.
USA: 12:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 12:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue to Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 97th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and get ahead in the competition, with 19 wins for Leverkusen, 18 draws and 59 victories for Munich.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 4 wins for Munich, 0 for Leverkusen and 1 draw for both clubs, leaving the scales very uneven.
Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen, 30 Sep, 2022, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen, 5 Mar, 2022, German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 1-5 Bayern Munich, 17 Oct, 2021, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen, 20 Apr, 2021, German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Bayern Munich, 19 Dec, 2020, German Bundesliga
How are Leverkusen coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Hertha Berlin, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Ferencvaros 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen, Mar 16, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Werder Bremen 2-3 Bayer Leverkusen, 12 Mar, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Ferencvaros, 9 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 Hertha Berlin, 5 Mar, 2023, German Bundesliga
SC Freiburg 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen, 26 Feb, 2023, German Bundesliga
How are Munich coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-3 against F. C. Augsburg, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Bayern Munich 5-3 F. C. Augsburg, Mar 11, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain, 8 Mar, 2023, UEFA Champions League
VfB Stuttgart 1-2 Bayern Munich, 4 Mar, 2023, German Bundesliga
Bayern Munich 3-0 1. FC Union Berlin, 26 Feb, 2023, German Bundesliga
Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 Bayern Munich, 18 Feb, 2023, German Bundesliga
Keep an eye on this Leverkusen player
The French striker, Moussa Diaby, 23 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 23 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals and 4 assists in Bundesliga, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so he will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
Watch out for this Munich player
The German striker, Jamal Musiala, 20 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 20 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 11 goals in the tournament and 8 assists in the Bundesliga, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, a Bundesliga match. The match will take place at the BayArena, at 12:30 pm.