Inter vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM42 minutes ago

Tune in here Inter vs Juventus in Serie A

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Inter vs Juventus match in the Serie A.
9:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Inter vs Juventus match for Serie A?

This is the start time of the game Inter vs Juventus of March 19th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
9:50 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Inter vs Juventus live

The match will be broadcast on Paramount + and CBS Sports. If you want to watch Inter vs Juventus in streaming, it will be broadcast on Paramount + and CBS Sports and CBS Sports Network. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
9:45 AMan hour ago

Antecedents

This will be the 201st meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start this match with everything and get ahead in the competition, with 91 wins for Juve, 52 draws and 56 wins for Inter.
9:40 AMan hour ago

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very balanced, with 3 wins for Inter, 1 for Juve and 1 draw for both clubs, leaving the scales very uneven. Juventus 2-0 Internazionale, 6 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A Juventus 2-4 Internazionale, 11 May, 2022, Coppa Italia Juventus 0-1 Internazionale, 3 Apr, 2022, Italy Serie A Internazionale 2-1 Juventus, 12 Jan, 2022, Supercoppa Italia Internazionale 1-1 Juventus, 24 Oct, 2021, Italian Serie A
9:35 AMan hour ago

How are Inter coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Lecce, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Porto 0-0 Internazionale, 14 Mar, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Spezia 2-1 Internazionale, 10 Mar, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 2-0 Lecce, 5 Mar, 2023, Italy Serie A
Bologna 1-0 Internazionale, 26 Feb, 2023, Italy Serie A
Internazionale 1-0 FC Porto, 22 Feb, 2023, UEFA Champions League
9:30 AMan hour ago

How are Juve coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-2 against Sampdoria, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive, looking for the Europa places.
SC Freiburg 0-2 Juventus, 16 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Juventus 4-2 Sampdoria, 12 Mar, 2023, Italian Serie A
Juventus 1-0 SC Freiburg, 9 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa League
AS Roma 1-0 Juventus, Mar 5, 2023, Serie A Italy
Juventus 4-2 Torino, 28 Feb, 2023, Italy Serie A
9:25 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Inter player

The Argentine striker World Cup champion, Lautaro Martinez 25 years old has performed well, the striker has played 23 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals and 3 assists in Serie A, being crucial to the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so it will seek to seize the moment and highlight against high caliber teammates.
9:20 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Juve player

The Serbian striker, Dusan Vlahovic 23 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 16 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the tournament and 2 assists in Serie A, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
9:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Inter vs Juventus match, corresponding to the Serie A. The match will take place at the San Siro at 13:45.
VAVEL Logo