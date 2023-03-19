Ajax vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Eredivisie Match
Follow here for Ajax vs Feyenoord Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the for Ajax vs Feyenoord live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Johan Cruyff Arena Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams.
How to watch for Ajax vs Feyenoord Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

USA Time: 9:30 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Ajax vs Feyenoord: match for the in Eredivisie Match?

This is the start time of the game Ajax vs Feyenoord: of Saturday, March 19, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, March 19, 2023

10:30 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, March 19, 2023

9:30 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Sunday, March 19, 2023

10:30 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Sunday, March 19, 2023

10:30 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, March 19, 2023

8:30 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, March 19, 2023

11:30 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Sunday, March 19, 2023

13:30 hours

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Sunday, March 19, 2023

9:30 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Sunday, March 19, 2023

9:30 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Sunday, March 19, 2023

7:30 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Sunday, March 19, 2023

10:30 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday, March 19, 2023

8:30 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, March 19, 2023

10:30 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, March 19, 2023

9:30 hours

 In Star +.

 

Watch out for these players

Brian Brobbey is Ajax's player to follow, the striker from the Netherlands has scored 11 goals and 2 assists in 24 games. He has surprised in this season since his arrival from Leipzig.

The Mexican of Feyenoord is an element that you should not lose sight of because Santiago Giménez in 23 games has scored 7 goals and 3 assists. With that amount of goals he still lacks to be in the scoring table with the maximum amount of goals is 12 and his rival Brian is in that fight.

Mexican duel

This will be the game where the Mexican fans will follow the Ajax players with Edson Alvarez and Jorge Sanchez. Feyenoord will be followed by Santiago Giménez. Prior to this game in the Dutch league, Edson and Santiago scored in their last game, they will most likely be in the starting eleven, Jorge may have to wait on the bench. 
How are Ajax coming along?

The sons of the gods come from this game with a victory against Heerenveen with 4 goals to 2, they have had a good streak that they have not lost since the game against Union Berlin by 3 goals to 1, but in league and cup they have kept well. Their aspiration to remain in the fight is intact for that second position with 55 points, behind them are AZ and PSV.
How are Feyenoord coming along?

The popular team comes into this game as the leaders of the competition with 58 points, behind them are Ajax, AZ and PSV. They arrived in a good rhythm in the European competition against Shakhtar, beating them by 7 goals to 1.

In the league they come from a win against Volendam with a goal by Santiago Giménez and another that could have been a goal, but ended in an own goal. 

Then they will turn to Ajax, a direct rival in the competition, who is chasing them from behind for the first place, only 3 points separate them at the moment, but they will also face each other in the Dutch Cup in the semifinals.

Having a very tight schedule for the popular team due to the 3 competitions they have participated in, the pace of play and the number of games they have played in the Dutch Cup will be very high.

Ajax vs Feyenoord LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
