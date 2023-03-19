Ajax vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here for Ajax vs Feyenoord Live Score
How to watch for Ajax vs Feyenoord Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:30 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Ajax vs Feyenoord: match for the in Eredivisie Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
10:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
9:30 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
10:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
10:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
8:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
11:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
13:30 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
9:30 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
9:30 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
7:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
10:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
8:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
10:30 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, March 19, 2023
|
9:30 hours
|
In Star +.
Watch out for these players
The Mexican of Feyenoord is an element that you should not lose sight of because Santiago Giménez in 23 games has scored 7 goals and 3 assists. With that amount of goals he still lacks to be in the scoring table with the maximum amount of goals is 12 and his rival Brian is in that fight.
Mexican duel
How are Ajax coming along?
How are Feyenoord coming along?
In the league they come from a win against Volendam with a goal by Santiago Giménez and another that could have been a goal, but ended in an own goal.
Then they will turn to Ajax, a direct rival in the competition, who is chasing them from behind for the first place, only 3 points separate them at the moment, but they will also face each other in the Dutch Cup in the semifinals.
Having a very tight schedule for the popular team due to the 3 competitions they have participated in, the pace of play and the number of games they have played in the Dutch Cup will be very high.