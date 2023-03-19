Manchester United vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch FA Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Manchester United vs Fulham match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 12:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 12:30 p.m. on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 5:30 p.m. on DAZN
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Marcus Rashford, a must see player!
The Manchester United winger is one of the team's most important figures, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to return to being among the British elite, he may have many more minutes to show their quality and help the team fight for one of the places in UEFA competitions for next year. During last season he played 32 games, where he got 5 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. He started the season in a good way, at the moment he has 11 goals and 4 assists in 22 games played.
How does Man U get here?
Manchester United comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of the Premier League, the team is in fourth position, 11 points behind leader Arsenal with 32 units, after 10 victories, 2 draws and 4 losses. United started the season in a good way but fell into a difficult streak, however, now they march with 5 consecutive victories in their last games, making the team start to climb positions trying to get into the fight for the title. Those directed by Erik ten Hag arrive this season with new additions, being those of Lisandro Martínez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Antony, the most outstanding. Undoubtedly United is not one of the candidates to win the Premier League, but the most important mission is to return to the UEFA Champions League and fight to be among the top 5 in their league. For now the team is in the Europa League where they will face Barcelona for a place in the Round of 16, trying to win this UEFA title.
Aleksandar Mitrovic, a must see player!
The Fulham striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to avoid relegation, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team stay in the Premier League. During last season he played 46 games, where he got 43 goals and 7 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. He arrives with 11 goals and 4 assists in the current Fulham campaign.
How does Fulham arrive?
Fulham comes to this duel with the aim of the team fighting to stay in the Premier League, after closing last season in the EFL Championship champion and getting promoted to the first division with 90 points, after 27 victories , 9 draws and 10 losses. The team has made several additions, with Issa Diop, Joao Palhinha, Andrés Pereira and Kevin Mbabu being the most important. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to make several moves to improve the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Fulham will seek to be one of the protagonists within the Premier League and reach new levels in all the championships in which it participates. They are in ninth position in the Premier League with 39 points, 11 wins, 6 draws and 10 losses, in addition to eliminating Leeds United in the previous round.
Where's the game?
Old Trafford located in the city of Manchester, England will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this FA Cup season. This stadium has a capacity for 96,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Manchester United vs Fulham match, corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the FA Cup 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Old Trafford, at 12:30 o'clock.