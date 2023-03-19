Sheffield vs Blackburn: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in FA Cup
Image: Sheffield

Tune in here Sheffield vs Blackburn Live Score

How to watch Sheffield vs Blackburn Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Sheffield vs Blackburn live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ESPN+ app.

What time is Sheffield vs Blackburn match for FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game Sheffield vs Blackburn of 19th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9AM in Star+
Bolivia: 8AM in Star+
Brazil: 9AM in ESPN2, Star+
Chile: 8AM in Star+
Colombia: 7AM in Star+
Ecuador: 7AM in Star+
USA (ET): 8AM in ESPN+
Spain: 12PM in DAZN3
Mexico: 7AM in Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Paraguay: 9AM 00 PM in Star+
Peru: 7AM in Star+
Uruguay: 9AM in Star+
Venezuela: 8AM in Star+

Sheffield vs Blackburn

There are 152 matches between the two sides, with Sheffield Wednesday winning 59, Blackburn 56, and Blackburn 37. In the FA Cup, the balance reigns, with one win for each side and two draws in four matches.
Probable Blackburn

Blackburn's probable line-up for the match is: Pears, Rankin-Costello, Hyam, Carter and Pickering; Travis, Morton, Dolan, Szmodics, Brereton and Diaz; Gallagher.
Probable Sheffield

Sheffield Wednesday's probable line-up for the match is: Foderingham, Ahmedhodzic, Egan and Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, McAtee and Lowe; Ndiaye and McBurnie.
Injuries

Baldock is out of the match, injured, being the only absentee, while Blackburn on the other side will be without Ayala, Wharton, Dack, Kaminski and Vale, injured, as well as Thomas, who has played the FA Cup for another team.
Championship

Sheffield United are in second place in the Championship with 70 points, 13 behind Burnley, three above Middelsbrough, six above Luton Town and nine just behind Blackburn, who are one point above Milwall, four above Norwich and Coventry and five above West Bromwich and Watford.
Last Matches: Blackburn

Blackburn come into this game with two wins and one loss. The first victory was over Sheffield Wednesday at home, on Saturday, 1-0, with Pickering scoring the goal. Away from home, on Friday, the defeat was by 3-2 to Stoke, with goals from Hoever (2) and Campbell, while Brereton and Gallagher scored. And at home, on Wednesday (15), the victory was 2-1 over Reading, with goals from Brereton and Hedges, while Casadei deducted.
Last Matches: Sheffield

Sheffield United come into this game two wins and one loss in their last games. On Tuesday (7), the victory was away 1-0 over Reading, with Ndiaye. On Saturday (11), the loss was at home to Luton Town, 1-0, with Morris. And on Wednesday (15), the away win was 2-1 over Sunderland, with Michut opening for Sunderland, McAtee equalizing and Doyle turning the game around.
