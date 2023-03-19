Swansea vs Bristol City: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Swansea vs Bristol Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Swansea vs Bristol match.
How to watch Swansea vs Bristol Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Swansea vs Bristol live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Swansea vs Bristol
There are 69 matches between Swansea and Bristol, with 21 Swansea wins, 26 Bristol wins, and 22 draws. In the Championship, there are 37 matches, with 14 Swansea wins, 13 Bristol wins, and 10 draws.
Probable Bristol
Bristol's probable line-up for the match is: O'Leary, Sykes, Vyner, Pring and Dasilva; Scott, King, Cornick, Weimann and Mehmeti; Wells.
Probable Swansea
Swansea's probable starting line-up is: Fisher, Darling, Cabango, Wood, and Manning; Cundle, Grimes, and Ntcham; Cooper, Piroe, and Cullen.
Injuries
Swansea will be without Fulton and Latibeaudiere, both out through suspension. Bristol on the other hand will have a full-strength squad for the match.
Championship
Swansea are in 18th position in the Championship with 43 points, one above Cardiff and QPR, three ahead of Rotherham, seven ahead of Huddersfield, eight ahead of Blackpool and nine ahead of Wigan. Bristol are in 14th position with 48 points, tied with Stoke, one above Hull City, three above Birmingham and Reading, and five below Swansea, five points below Preston and Sunderland.
Last Matches: Bristol
Bristol comes in the other side with a draw, a win and a loss. The draw was on Tuesday (7) the goalless draw away to Huddersfield. On Saturday (11), the victory was at home, over Blackpool by 2-0, with goals from Weimann and Scott. Finally, on Wednesday (15), the defeat came by 1-0 to Luton, with a goal by Morris.
Last Matches: Swansea
Swansea comes into this game with three defeats in a row this season. The first was away from home, on Saturday (4), to Luton, 1-0, with a goal from Morris. On Saturday (11), the defeat came at home, by 3-1 to Middlesbrough, with Piroe opening the scoring, but Ramsey equalizing, Archer turning and Akpom closing the victory. On Tuesday (14), the new defeat was to Millwall, 2-1, with goals from Bradshaw and Voglsammer, while Manning pulled one back.
Harry Darling is hopeful that improved recent performances against play-off chasing opposition will translate into a positive result when Swansea City host Bristol City on Sunday.— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) March 18, 2023
👉 https://t.co/dS5Vq0Nd5K pic.twitter.com/JO0lT2WfKd
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Championship match: Swansea vs Bristol Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.