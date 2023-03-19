Braga vs Porto LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
1:43 PMa minute ago

40'

Braga has more finalizations on goal, but lacks too much in the completion of the plays.
1:37 PM7 minutes ago

33' Yellow

Wendell got carded.
1:31 PM14 minutes ago

24'

Open game. Sequeira finished for the goal, but without direction.
1:28 PM16 minutes ago

22'

Evanilson received a pass and set off a bomb, but Matheus Magalhães made a great save to avoid Porto's goal.
1:19 PM26 minutes ago

17'

Porto has more possession of the ball, but Braga is the one who has finished the most so far.
1:16 PM29 minutes ago

13'

What a danger. Horta received a pass at the entrance to the area and with space, dropped a bomb. The ball went very close to Diogo Costa's crossbar.
1:09 PM35 minutes ago

5'

The two teams study each other at the beginning of the confrontation.
1:04 PM41 minutes ago

GAME STARTED

It's Primeira Liga at VAVEL.
12:15 PMan hour ago

Porto!

12:14 PM2 hours ago

Braga!

6:00 AM8 hours ago

5:55 AM8 hours ago

Speak up, Arthur Jorge!

“We have ten more finals to play. É It is an adversary that is, together with us, disputing the first places. I expect a strong FC Porto and we're going to have to be very determined to win the game, which is very important. our main objective”. 

“ There's a lot of leeway to take anything for granted by tomorrow's result.   It's a game between two good teams, where we want to recover the points from our first round and the results we didn't manage to get. Let's go with determination to win the game”.

“ the key to success. We have managed to have courage.   able to respond to what the game can give us, to understand and respond in the best way, with the aim of winning”.

 “We know we are close to second place, but also close to fourth. We have to balance our ambitions against our goals”. 

5:50 AM8 hours ago

Braga likely!

Matheus; Victor Gomez, Saatci, Niakaté, Sequeira; Al Musrati, André; Horta, Iuri Medeiros, Ricardo Horta, Bruma; Abel Ruiz.
5:45 AM8 hours ago

How does Braga arrive?

Braga arrives for the confrontation with two consecutive victories in the competition and is currently in third place, with two points less than Porto.
5:40 AM8 hours ago

Speak up, Diogo Leite!

"I am sad, because all players want to play, but resentment or hurt, no. I always respected Sérgio Conceição's decisions. And I have a clear conscience, because I always gave my best, until the end of the year. why is FC Porto the best? my heart club."

"I had very good colleagues who were more experienced than me in my position.   Felipe, Militão and Pepe. It was years of learning. There were times when it didn't go so well, but I did my best to help the club win titles. Today I feel more mature and confident, a different player."

"Pepe. I had very good coaches in training, but when I became a professional, it was great to have him as a teammate.   He conquered a lot, he teaches well and I tried to take advantage of it. I followed all the advice, such as the moment when we should approach the forward, make the cut or the "stand". Details that make the difference. Food advice, regeneration through sleep, which he always said was so important. It taught me that this is not the case. only an hour and a half of training. Everything we do before and after is done for you. crucial.''

"As I used to tell him, he is not 40, he is 20. I will try, but it is not the case. It’s easy. I think it all comes from the mindset.”

"It was amazing. Hearing my idol say that I was the best in my position... who doesn't like it?"

"  productive thinking about the future. I'm focused on the present. I feel really good here, I'm very happy, the club loves me. I want to continue to help Union Berlin achieve all goals."

5:35 AM8 hours ago

Porto likely!

Diogo Costa; Pepê, Fábio Cardoso, Ivan Marcano, Sanusi; Grujic, Uribe, Evanilson, Eustáquio, Galeno; Taremi.
5:30 AM8 hours ago

How do you get to Porto?

Porto arrives for the clash in second place with 57 points and two consecutive victories in the last two clashes.
5:25 AM8 hours ago

5:20 AM8 hours ago

The game will be played at Braga Municipal Stadium

The Braga vs Porto game will be played at Braga Municipal Stadium, with a capacity of 30.286 people.
5:15 AM9 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Primeira Liga: Braga vs Porto live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
