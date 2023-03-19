Braga vs Porto LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Porto!
⚽𝕆 ℕ𝕆𝕊𝕊𝕆 𝟙𝟙 𝕀ℕ𝕀ℂ𝕀𝔸𝕃⚽#SCBFCP pic.twitter.com/fbIJXIJJee — FC Porto (@FCPorto) March 19, 2023
Braga!
📋 | 11 INICIAL - LINE UP
Já há XI! ⚔#LigaPortugal | #SCBFCP pic.twitter.com/yP3nxZPy1U — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) March 19, 2023
Watch Braga vs Porto Live Score Here
Speak up, Arthur Jorge!
“ There's a lot of leeway to take anything for granted by tomorrow's result. It's a game between two good teams, where we want to recover the points from our first round and the results we didn't manage to get. Let's go with determination to win the game”.
“ the key to success. We have managed to have courage. able to respond to what the game can give us, to understand and respond in the best way, with the aim of winning”.
“We know we are close to second place, but also close to fourth. We have to balance our ambitions against our goals”.
Braga likely!
How does Braga arrive?
Speak up, Diogo Leite!
"I had very good colleagues who were more experienced than me in my position. Felipe, Militão and Pepe. It was years of learning. There were times when it didn't go so well, but I did my best to help the club win titles. Today I feel more mature and confident, a different player."
"Pepe. I had very good coaches in training, but when I became a professional, it was great to have him as a teammate. He conquered a lot, he teaches well and I tried to take advantage of it. I followed all the advice, such as the moment when we should approach the forward, make the cut or the "stand". Details that make the difference. Food advice, regeneration through sleep, which he always said was so important. It taught me that this is not the case. only an hour and a half of training. Everything we do before and after is done for you. crucial.''
"As I used to tell him, he is not 40, he is 20. I will try, but it is not the case. It’s easy. I think it all comes from the mindset.”
"It was amazing. Hearing my idol say that I was the best in my position... who doesn't like it?"
" productive thinking about the future. I'm focused on the present. I feel really good here, I'm very happy, the club loves me. I want to continue to help Union Berlin achieve all goals."