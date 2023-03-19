CF Montreal comeback to beat Philadelphia Union in Home opener

On Saturday night at the Olympic Stadium in their home opener, CF Montreal came back to beat the Philadelphia Union 3-2.

CF Montreal finally found the back of the net in the second minute of the game after a handball in the box and the home side was awarded a penalty kick.

Romell Quioto stepped up to the spot and made no mistake for the first CF Montreal goal of the season to the delight of the 23,000 fans in attendance who were loud all night.

40 minutes later Mikael Uher got the first shot on target for the visitors but was denied by Jonathan Sirois who was solid all night long and starting to look comfortable in his first MLS season.

Uher managed to beat Sirois in the 46th minute to level the game at 1-1 when he was able to finish a play and score. Nine minutes later the CF Montreal goalkeeper managed to make another key save on Uher.

Uhre managed to score his second goal of the game in the 60th minute when Daniel Gazdag made a perfect lob and was able to get the ball and beat Sirois to give the visitors the lead.

Nine minutes later Julian Carranza was shown his second yellow of the game and was shown a red card and CF Montreal spent the last 20 minutes of the game playing 11 against 10.

In the dying minutes of the game, things got hectic and chaotic as Mathieu Choiniere made a fantastic lob in the box and it went right to Chinoso Offor who managed to head the ball into the net to tie the game.

After the goal, the ref was called by VAR to check if the goal was offside and he went to go have a look at the monitor and after a review, it was deemed offside and no goal.

That is when CF Montreal complained to the ref to have a second look and once again he went back to the monitor and after a second review, the goal was given.

After the game, it was confirmed that the reason the goal stood was that VAR had missed a player on the goal line and that is the reason the team video coach pushed for a second look.

On the ensuing play, Romell Quioto scored the game-winning goal when Choiniere made another amazing cross into the box and it went right to the Hondurian who managed to head the ball in for the win.

CF Montreal will next hit the road once again as they will head out west to Vancouver to face the Whitecaps on April 1st after the international break.