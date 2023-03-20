Queretaro vs FC Juarez LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Queretaro vs FC Juarez Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Gallos Queretaro vs FC Juarez match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Queretaro vs FC Juarez of March 19th in several countries: Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 9:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Queretaro vs FC Juarez Background
The Emplumados have the advantage in the most recent five matches, with two wins, two draws and only one loss. They have only played twice at the Corregidora and have only lost once.
Juárez 1-1 Querétaro, Apertura 2022
Querétaro 4-0 Juárez, Clausura 2022
Juárez 0-0 Querétaro, Apertura 2021
Querétaro 1-0 Juárez, Clausura 2021
Juárez 1-0 Querétaro, Opening 2020
Key Player FC Juarez
Despite the fact that the results have not been the best, Alfredo Talavera continues to demonstrate his quality under the three posts and has been key in making some saves that have meant points for the border team.
Key player Queretaro
If there is someone who can contribute both on and off the field, it is the experienced Pablo Barrera, who continues to be one of the most important elements on the flanks due to his imbalance and ability to generate good crosses from the flanks.
Last lineup FC Juarez
1 Alfredo Talavera, 3 Carlos Salcedo, 5 Jaime Valencia, 15 Maximiliano Olivera, 2 Adrián Mora, 6 Javier Salas, 23 Jordan Sierra, 17 Alan Medina, 10 Alan Soñora, 19 Gabriel Fernández, 13 Diego Chávez.
Last lineup Queretaro
1 Gil Alcalá, 6 Miguel Barbieri, 35 Kevin Balanta, 3 Carlos Guzmán, 4 Rafael Fernández, 5 Kevin Escamilla, 14 Jorge Hernández, 24 Jonathan Perlaza, 18 Pablo Barrera, 9 Jonathan Torres, 26 Ettson Ayón.
Juarez: consistency
The Bravos of Ciudad Juarez, despite the fact that they have reinforced their squad, have not been able to give the quality stretch, and will try to take advantage of the fact that they are playing against a rival that is in the last positions to be able to return to the path of victory and think about qualification when the final stretch of the campaign is approaching. Last Sunday they failed to take advantage of their home advantage and drew against Rayos del Necaxa.
Querétaro: a reunion
After a little more than a year of playing behind closed doors, the seats will finally be full with the return of the fans to cheer on the team's mission to achieve their second victory of the tournament, remembering that 15 days ago they defeated Toluca, but last week as visitors they lost to Atlético de San Luis.
The Kick-off
The Queretaro vs FC Juarez match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium, in Queretaro, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Queretaro vs FC Juarez!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.