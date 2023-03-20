Sarmiento vs River Plate LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sarmiento vs River Plate live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Eva Peron. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match live online on VAVEL.
How to watch Sarmiento vs River Plate live?
The match between Sarmiento vs River Plate can be watched live on TyC Sports International.
If you want to follow it on streaming, you can follow TyC Sports Play.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Match Officials
The refereeing team for Sarmiento vs River Plate will be as follows:
Referee: Ariel Penel
Assistant Referee 1: Facundo Rodríguez
Assistant Referee 2: Lucas Germanotta
Fourth official: Gastón Monzón Brizuela
VAR: Nicolás Lamolina
AVAR: Gerardo Carretero
Key player- River Plate
Lucas Beltran, has become an ace up Demichelis' sleeve, the Viking has taken the starting spot at River over Borja and Rondón.
For the season, he has made 6 appearances, with 2 starts and scoring three goals in La Liga, plus a goal in Argentina Cup.
Key player- Sarmiento
Luciano Emilio Gondou Zanelli, is the key player for the Verdolaga team, the former River has become a key player in the Emerald team.
He has played all the games in this league, all as a starter and scoring four goals in the season. Since his arrival in Junín, he has played 41 games, with nine goals and two assists.
Probable Lineups
Sarmiento: Sebastián Meza; Gonzalo Bettini, Alejandro Donatti, Juan Insaurralde, Gabriel Díaz; Lucas Melano, Manuel García, Emiliano Méndez and Fernando Martínez; Lisandro López and Luciano Gondou. DT: Israel Damonte.
River: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Leandro González Pirez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Pérez, Esequiel Barco; José Paradela, Ignacio Fernández and Lucas Beltrán. DT: Martín Demichelis.
River with the possibility of being at the top
If the Millo obtains the three points in Junín, at least on Sunday they will sleep at the top of the championship.
Demichelis' team has been having high points in several of its players, therefore, it will go for the three points in Junín to be at the top of the championship.
The 'verdolaga' seeks to cling to the top of the table
Sarmiento is in the middle of the table, so far in 7 games they have 8 points, product of 2 wins, 2 ties and 3 defeats.
The verdolaga will try to beat River at home, and get a good advantage over the teams that are in the lower part of the table.
The Professional League plays its eighth matchday
The Champions of the World League continues with all its emotions, this time we will see Club Atletico Sarmiento, which receives Club Atletico River Plate, the only escort of the leader San Lorenzo. Everything that happens in this match we will tell you about it here on VAVEL.
The stadium
The Eva Peron stadium is a stadium owned by Club Atletico Sarmiento de Junin, located in the city of Junin, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina (Argentina).
The stadium was inaugurated in May 1951 and has a capacity of 22,000 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Sarmiento vs River Plate, corresponding to the 8th round of the Argentine Professional League. The match will take place at Eva Perón Stadium, at 8:15pm.