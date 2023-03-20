Leon vs Santos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
Photo VAVEL 

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Leon vs Santos live, as well as the latest information coming out of Estadio Leon. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
When and where to watch Leon vs Santos live and online?

The match will be broadcast by Claro Sports. But if you want to see it live and online, VAVEL is your best option.
Player to watch from Santos: Harold Preciado

The 28-year-old Colombian striker is having a spectacular season for the laguneros, since he has scored 5 goals and 4 assists in 11 games played, it is almost a goal contribution per game. last matchday he assisted the second goal, and thanks to that assist Santos took all three points. Will he appear tomorrow in front of la fiera?

 

Player to watch from Leon: Victor Davila

The 25-year-old Chilean striker started the season very well for La fiera, since he now has 3 goals and 1 assist, and is on a very good run, since in the game against Atlas he was the one who scored the goal that gave the victory to Leon. Will he appear tomorrow with a goal or an assist against Santos?

 

Times for the match

Some of the times of the match


Argentina: 12:05 am

Bolivia:  11:05 pm

Brazil: 12:05 am

Chile:  10:05 pm

Colombia:   9:05 pm

Ecuador:  9:05 pm

USA (ET):  11:05 pm

Spain:  4:05 am

Mexico:  9:05 pm

Paraguay:  11:05 pm

Peru:   9:05 pm

Uruguay:  11:05 pm
Venezuela:  10:05 pm

Last XI from Santos

Carlos Acevedo; Raul Lopez, Hugo Rodriguez, Doria, Omar Campos; Diego Medina, Alan Cervantes, Aldo Lopez, Juan Brunetta; Javier Correa, Harold Preciado
Last XI from Leon

Rodolfo Cota; Paulo Bellón, Adonis Frias, Jaine Barreiro; Osvaldo Rodriguez, Yairo Moreno, Fidel Ambriz, Ivan Moreno; Victor Davila, Angel Mena; Lucas Di Yorio
Santos also come from a victory!

Eduardo Fentanes' team is also having a very good season. Now they are in ninth place with 4 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses. Last day was the fourth victory, after also winning by the minimum against Tijuana, but the score was 3-2. In the first half the score was 1-1, thanks to goals from Javier Correa for Santos and Alexis Canelo for Tijuana. In the second half Javier Correa scored again, Lucas Rodriguez tied the game and in the last 15 minutes Doria gave Santos the victory.
Leon come from a close victory

Nicolas Larcamon's team is having a good season as they are now in seventh place with 5 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses. Last day it was the fifth victory, thanks to a victory by the minimum over Atlas. The game was very even, but with a gold from Victor Davila, Leon took the three points home.
Where will the match be?

The Leon Stadium located in the city of Guanajuato, Mexico will host this duel between two teams seeking to stay in the top 12 teams. This stadium has a capacity for 31,297 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the2023 Liga MXmatch:Leon vs SantosLive Updates!

My name is Santiago Suárez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. the match is between Leon and Santos, corresponding to matchday 12 of the Liga MX. The meeting will take place at Estadio Leon. It will start at 9:05  pm
