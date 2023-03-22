India vs Myanmar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match
India training // Source: GettyImages

10:38 PM3 hours ago

Stay tuned here to follow India vs Myanmar live.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for India vs Myanmar live, as well as the latest information coming out of India. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
10:33 PM3 hours ago

Myanmar's last lineup

This was the last lineup Antoine Hey fielded. This was his starting eleven: Oo, Phyo, Ye Min Thu, Aung, Kyaw Zin Lwin, Aung, Kyaw, Lwin Moe Aung, Htet Soe, Hein Htet Aung and Aung Kaung.
10:28 PM3 hours ago

India's last lineup

This was the last lineup that Stimac fielded. This was his starting eleven: Singh, Ali, Jhingan, Mishra, K. Singh, Samad, Thanaojam, Thapar, Chhetri, Kuruniyan and U. Singh. 
10:23 PM3 hours ago

Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game India vs Myanmar of 22th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM,
Bolivia: 9:30 AM.
Brasil: 9:30 AM.
Chile: 8:30 AM.
Colombia: 7:30 AM.
Ecuador: 7:30 AM.
USA (ET): 8:30 AM.
Spain: 1:30 PM,
Mexico: 6:30 AM.
Paraguay: 9:30 AM.
Peru: 9:30 AM.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM.
Venezuela: 11:00 AM.

10:18 PM3 hours ago

Where to watch

The match between India vs Myanmar can be watched on the India National Team channel. Also, if you want to follow the match online, you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL. 
10:13 PM3 hours ago

India training // Source: GettyImages
India training // Source: GettyImages
10:08 PM3 hours ago

AFF Championship standings

On the other hand, Myanmar ranked fourth in the AFF Group B, having lost in all matches except for a draw against Laos. The group was composed of the following countries: Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Laos. 
10:03 PM4 hours ago

Asia Cup standings

India took the top spot in the standings, the Indians having won all three matches in the group, which consisted of Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia. The victory in the last round of the Asia Cup put them on top of the standings as they defeated second-placed Hong Kong. India advanced to the next round after finishing in this first place. 
9:58 PM4 hours ago

Myanmar's last match

Myanmar lost their last match to Vietnam by a wide margin. The result of the match was 3-0 consolidating the penultimate position in AFF group B and first place for Vietnam, who advance to the next round of the AFF championship. Kyaw scored an own goal for the home side in the opening stages of the match. Half an hour into the match, Tien Lihn scored for the Vietnam side and Chay put the match away in the 72nd minute of the match. In the end, Vietnam took the win to clinch the top spot in the standings.
9:53 PM4 hours ago

India's last match

India lost 3-0 to their previous opponents, Vietnam in a match corresponding to a new international friendly day, where they could not cope with Vietnam. In the first minutes of the match Duc scored the first goal of the match. That was the only goal of the first half. In the second half, Nguyen put the second goal on the scoreboard for Van Quyet to put the icing on the cake to a good game by the home team. 
9:48 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL

Welcome to the online broadcast of India vs Myanmar this Wednesday, March 22 at 13.30 Spanish time. The match is part of the international friendly matchday. Follow the online broadcast and all the information about both teams on VAVEL
