Nepal vs Laos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nepal vs Laos live, as well as the latest information from Dasarath Rangasala Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Nepal vs Laos live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
The Nepal vs Laos match will not be broadcast live on TV.
What time is Nepal vs Laos?
This is the start time of the Nepal vs Laos match on March 22, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 9:15 hrs. -
Bolivia: 8:15 hrs. -
Brazil: 9:15 hrs. -
Chile: 8:15 hrs. -
Colombia: 7:15 hrs. -
Ecuador: 7:15 hrs. -
Spain: 14:15 hrs. -
Mexico: 6:15 hrs. -
Paraguay: 8:15 hrs. -
Peru: 7:15 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:15 hrs. -
Key player in Laos
One of the players to watch out for in Laos is Ekkamai Ratxachak, the 23 year old center forward, is currently playing for Champasak United Club of Laos and in his most recent match with the Laos National Team he scored a goal, this one in the match against; Myanmar.
Key player in Nepal
One of the most outstanding players in Nepal is Anjan Bista, the 24 year old center forward is currently playing for the Lalitpur City FC Club of Nepal and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Pakistan.
History Nepal vs Laos
In total, both teams have met twice, the record is even with two draws.
In terms of goals, both teams have scored three goals each.
Actuality - Laos
Laos had a bad performance in the last competition they played, the AFF Suzuki Cup, because after playing four matches, they finished in the fifth position of their group with one point, this product of; zero wins, one draw and three defeats, they also scored 2 goals, but conceded 16, for a goal difference of -13.
Laos 0 - 6 Vietnam
Malaysia 5 - 0 Laos
Laos 0 - 2 Singapore
Myanmar 2 - 2 Laos
Actuality - Nepal
Nepal had a bad performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing eight matches, they finished fourth in their group with six points, after winning two matches, drawing none and losing six, scoring 4 goals, but conceding 22, for a goal difference of -18.
Nepal 1 - 4 Kuwait
Indonesia 7 - 0 Nepal
Nepal 3 - 1 Bangladesh
Nepal 1 - 0 Pakistan
The match will be played at the Dasarath Rangasala Stadium
The match between Nepal and Laos will take place at the Dasarath Rangasala Stadium in the city of Kathmandu (Nepal), the stadium is where the Nepal Football Team plays its home matches, was built in 1956 and has a capacity for approximately 25,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Nepal vs Laos, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
