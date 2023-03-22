Chicago House AC vs Bavarian United SC - U.S. Open Cup 1st round preview

Two Midwest Premier League sides face off in the first round of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night as Chicago House Athletic Club hosts Bavarian United Soccer Club at Elmhurst University.

Chicago had to go through hell to get to this stage, and by hell I mean the Open Cup qualifiers. Dramatic victories against FC 1927 and FC Metro set up a final matchup with Brockton FC United, and after one of the wildest games this tournament has ever seen, the House won on penalties to secure their spot in the tournament.

The Bavarians, on the other hand, qualified automatically for the Open Cup after winning the National Amateur Cup back in 2022. It was the second time they had won the tournament in five years, adding more silverware to their already pretty-sizable trophy cabinet. Now they have their sights set on a run in this competition, and that could all start on Wednesday.

Going again

As mentioned prior, these sides compete in the Midwest Premier League, and they actually faced off somewhat recently.

Taking place in Wisconsin in late-July, this contest was an even one, and it eventually ended all square as the teams drew 1-1. Both were happy with the result, with Chicago maintaining their unbeaten run while the point helped Bavarian United seal the Western Division.

The House knows they’re in for another tough challenge this time around.

“They historically are a strong team, they have veteran and experienced players who have been here before,” said head coach Matt Poland. “They will bring a high standard of play and an understanding of the game that we must be ready for.”

“Bavarian United is one of the most decorated amateur clubs in the country,” said club managing partner, president, and CEO Peter Wilt. “They have nine stars on their crest for a reason.”

Even though their past meeting might serve as a hint of what’s to come, viewers should still expect things to be a little different this time around. “Like us, they have had quite a bit of roster turnover since we tied them in Milwaukee last year,” added Wilt. “It is hard to say how these two newly constituted rosters will fare.”

The gravity of the situation will also play a part. This isn’t a late-season league contest, this is the U.S. Open Cup. There’s going to be more eyes on this meeting, and the stakes will be much higher.

“There has to be a winner at the end of this game, it’s win-or-go-home,” said Poland. "I think the preparation is the same, but I think it can be natural to feel more pressure because a loss ends the cup run.”

What it means

This fixture is an incredibly important one for Chicago.

All the way back in August of last year, I did an interview with Wilt on the House and what had been going on with the club. At the end of it he decided to share some news that he found very exciting, and it was that Chicago had applied for entry into the qualifying rounds of the Open Cup.

Others felt the same when the news broke, and the anticipation only grew once their application had been accepted. However, at that stage there was still so much work left to be done.

The House won one game, tying it in the dying minutes from the penalty spot before going on to advance via the shootout. Then they won another, going on the road and securing a gutsy victory in a tough environment.

Their journey ended in very strange, yet very beautiful fashion. Traveling to Massachusetts to take on Brockton FC United, Chicago gave up a goal in the opening moments. They continued to tread onward, though, and they equalized a bit before the full-time whistle.

That’s when things descended into chaos. Both sides had a chance to win it before overtime, but it was hard to tell because the stream of the match went wild. At one point the match was being shown vertically. Then extra-time was cut short because the home side didn’t want to turn on the lights and it was getting dark out. That didn’t do much, as the shootout was barely visible due to the lack of lighting.

Somehow, someway, the House did enough to advance, which brings them to Wednesday’s incredibly important contest. Just making it here has been big for all involved.

“Hosting this U.S. Open Cup game has given the club focus for the last several months,” said Wilt. “It allowed the team to come together earlier than they would have to train, and it gave us a platform to promote Chicago House to the public. This serves as a great foundation to build on for the rest of 2023 and beyond.”

Now Chicago is ready to make the most of the occasion. “I think it’s a great opportunity for us to showcase all of the things we try to do well,” said Poland. “I think the professionalism will be seen from players and staff alike, as well as our engagement in the community with the RMDH (Ronald McDonald House Charities) jersey sponsor and auctioning off the jerseys for charity.”

Showtime

That has all led to Wednesday night.

The match takes place at Langhorst Field at Elmhurst University, which should serve as a fitting venue for a matchup like this.

“Langhorst Field is in a great location, both within the Chicagoland area and on the campus itself,” said Wilt. “We normally play in the city, so this gives suburban House fans an opportunity to watch their club with ease. The location amongst the campus buildings provides an intimate atmosphere. We're expecting our largest crowd since leaving NISA, so it should be fun for everyone.”

Kick-off is set for 7 pm central time, and the contest will air live on the Bleacher Report (B/R) app and the B/R Football YouTube channel.

The wait is almost over, and Chicago’s ready to finally take the field again.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to play in front of our fans,” said Poland. “There’s been a good buzz surrounding the game, and now we’re focused on putting on our best performance.”