New Zealand vs China LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

What time is the match New Zealand vs China in Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries
Argentina: 02:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 01:00 hrs.
Brazil: 01:00 hrs.
Chile: 00:00 hrs.
Colombia: 00:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 00:00 hrs.
Spain: 7:00 hrs.
Mexico: 0:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 1:00 hrs.
Peru: 00:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 01:00 hrs.
Greece: 8:00 hrs.
Serbia: 7:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player from China
Long Tan is a 34-year-old striker who is playing in the Chinese Super League and last season he scored 10 goals and four assists in 32 games he played. He has played 10 matches with the China National Team in which he has scored two goals;
Watch out for this player in New Zealand
Chris Wood is a 31 year old striker who currently plays for Nottingham Forest on loan from Newcastle United. He has scored four goals this season between the two teams. He has played 71 games for the Australian national team, scoring 35 goals.
How does China arrive?
China has not played since last July when they played in the EAFF Football Championship where they finished third with four points. They missed out on qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar after finishing fifth in the third round of Group B with six points.
How does New Zealand arrive?
The New Zealand National Team closed 2022 by playing two friendlies against Australia, both of which they lost. They were left out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup after losing to Costa Rica in the World Cup qualifying finals;
Background
A total of eleven times these two teams have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the New Zealand team, which has won four times, while China has won three times and three other duels have ended in a draw. The last meeting between these two teams was in 2014 in a friendly match that ended in a 1-1 draw.
Venue: The match will be played at Mt. Smart Stadium in Auckland, which was inaugurated in 1967 and has a capacity of 47,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
New Zealand and China will meet in a friendly match and it will be the first of two clashes between these teams this week.
