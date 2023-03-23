Hong Kong vs Singapore LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Hong Kong vs Singapore game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hong Kong vs Singapore, as well as the latest news from Mong Kok. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Hong Kong vs Singapore?
If you want to watch the match Hong Kong vs Singapore it will not be possible to follow it on TV;
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match Hong Kong vs Singapore in Friendly Match?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player in Singapore
Shawal Anuar is a 31-year-old striker who plays for Lyon City Sailors and has yet to make his club debut in 2023. With the national team, he scored two goals in the group stage of the AFF Championship and has scored six goals in total for his country.
Watch out for this player in Hong Kong
Ming Him Sun, a 22-year-old striker currently playing for Eastern in the Hong Kong league. He has a total of six goals this season and has scored two goals for his national team.
How does Singapore arrive?
Singapore closed 2022 by playing in the AFF Championship where they closed the group stage with seven points, but missed out on reaching the semifinals by finishing third with seven points after losing in the last matchday in a direct duel against Malaysia 4-1.
How does Hong Kong arrive?
They ended 2022 playing two friendlies against Burma, in the first one they won 2-0, while in the second one they were held to a goalless draw. Last July they played the EAFF Football Championship, finishing in the last position with zero points, in addition to zero goals scored and ten conceded.
Background
A total of 20 times Hong Kong and Singapore have met, all of them in friendly matches. The balance is in favor of Hong Kong, which has won nine times, Singapore has won six times, while five matches have ended in a draw. The last meeting between these teams was six years ago, in August 2017 where they drew 1-1.
Venue: The match will be played at the Mong Kok Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1961 and has a capacity of 6664 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hong Kong and Singapore to meet in friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of the match between Hong Kong vs Singapore in a friendly match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.