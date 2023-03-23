Portugal vs Liechtenstein: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers
Image: VAVEL Brazil

10:00 AM17 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Portugal vs Liechtenstein match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AM22 minutes ago

What time is Portugal vs Liechtenstein match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?

This is the start time of the game Portugal vs Liechtenstein of 23th March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 4:45 pm: Star +

Chile 3:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 2:45 pm:Star +

Ecuador 2:45  pm: Star +

USA 3:45 pm ET: ViX

Mexico 2:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star +

Peru 2:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star +

9:50 AM27 minutes ago

Liechtenstein squad

Rene Pauritsch, interim coach of the Liechtenstein national team, listed 23 players.

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Büchel (FC Vaduz), Lorenzo Lo Russo (Freienbach), Justin Ospelt (Dornbirn 1913) 

Defenders: Jens Hofer (Solothurn), Andreas Malin (Rot-Weiss Rankweil), Martin Marxer (Muri Gümligen), Lars Traber (FC Vaduz), Marco Wolfinger (Balzers), Sandro Wolfinger (Balzers), Seyhan Yildiz (USV Eschen/Mauren)

Midfielders: Niklas Beck (USV Eschen/Mauren), Noah Frommelt (Kosova Zürich), Nicolas Hasler (FC Vaduz), Jakob Lorenz (FC Vaduz), Simon Lüchinger (FC Vaduz), Livio Meier (USV Eschen/Mauren), Andrin Netzer (FC Vaduz), Aron Sele (Chur 97), Sandro Wieser (FC Vaduz), Fabio Wolfinger(Balzers).

Forwards: Noah Frick (Montlingen), Philipp Gassner (Dornbirn 1913), Dennis Salanovic (Talavera del la Reina).

9:45 AM32 minutes ago

Portugal squad

Under Roberto Martínez, the Seleção das Quinas has 26 players, with Cristiano Ronaldo among them.

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Rui Patrício (AS Roma)

Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), João Cancelo (Bayern Munich), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Diogo Leite (Union Berlin), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers ), Otávio Monteiro (Porto) and Vitinha (PSG);

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), João Félix (Chelsea), Rafael Leão (Milan) and Diogo Jota (Liverpool).

9:40 AM37 minutes ago

How does the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?

Euro 2024 will be hosted by Germany, which has already qualified as host and Russia currently suspended, the remaining 53 teams have been divided into ten groups: seven five-team groups and three six-team groups. The top two from each group qualify for the final round.

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.

Photo: Uefa
Photo: Uefa

 

9:35 AM42 minutes ago

Eye on the game

Portugal vs Liechtenstein live this Thursday (23), at the José Alvalade Stadium at 3:45 pm ET, for the Euro 2024 Qualifiers. The match is valid for the 1th round of the competition.
9:30 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match: Portugal vs Liechtenstein Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
