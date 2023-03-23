Portugal vs Liechtenstein: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Portugal vs Liechtenstein match live?
What time is Portugal vs Liechtenstein match for Euro 2024 Qualifiers?
Argentina 4:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 3:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 4:45 pm: Star +
Chile 3:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 2:45 pm:Star +
Ecuador 2:45 pm: Star +
USA 3:45 pm ET: ViX
Mexico 2:45 pm: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Paraguay 3:45 pm: Star +
Peru 2:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 4:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 3:45 pm: Star +
Liechtenstein squad
Goalkeepers: Benjamin Büchel (FC Vaduz), Lorenzo Lo Russo (Freienbach), Justin Ospelt (Dornbirn 1913)
Defenders: Jens Hofer (Solothurn), Andreas Malin (Rot-Weiss Rankweil), Martin Marxer (Muri Gümligen), Lars Traber (FC Vaduz), Marco Wolfinger (Balzers), Sandro Wolfinger (Balzers), Seyhan Yildiz (USV Eschen/Mauren)
Midfielders: Niklas Beck (USV Eschen/Mauren), Noah Frommelt (Kosova Zürich), Nicolas Hasler (FC Vaduz), Jakob Lorenz (FC Vaduz), Simon Lüchinger (FC Vaduz), Livio Meier (USV Eschen/Mauren), Andrin Netzer (FC Vaduz), Aron Sele (Chur 97), Sandro Wieser (FC Vaduz), Fabio Wolfinger(Balzers).
Forwards: Noah Frick (Montlingen), Philipp Gassner (Dornbirn 1913), Dennis Salanovic (Talavera del la Reina).
Portugal squad
Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers) and Rui Patrício (AS Roma)
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), João Cancelo (Bayern Munich), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (Benfica), Gonçalo Inácio (Sporting), Diogo Leite (Union Berlin), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders: João Palhinha (Fulham), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), João Mário (Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers ), Otávio Monteiro (Porto) and Vitinha (PSG);
Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica), João Félix (Chelsea), Rafael Leão (Milan) and Diogo Jota (Liverpool).
How does the EURO 2024 qualifiers work?
Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus
Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar
Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta
Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia
Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova
Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia
Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania
Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra
Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Three of the 24 places in UEFA EURO 2024 will be determined by play-off places through the UEFA Nations League 2022/23, in accordance with the regulations .
Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the Nations League - nominally the group winners from Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified, they will be replaced by the next highest ranked team in their league. If there are not enough unqualified teams in the same league, it will filter down to the next league, ending up in League D.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!