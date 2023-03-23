Argelia vs Niger Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualification for the African Cup of Nations Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Argelia vs Niger Live Score
What time is Argelia vs Niger match for African Cup match 2023?
|
Where to watch Argelia vs Niger match
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
March 23, 2023
|
17:00 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
March 23, 2023
|
18:00
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
March 23, 2023
|
16:00
|
Brasil
|
March 23, 2023
|
18:00
|
Chile
|
March 23, 2023
|
18:00
|
Colombia
|
March 23, 2023
|
16:00
|
Ecuador
|
March 23, 2023
|
16:00
|
España
|
March 23, 2023
|
22:00
|
Mexico
|
March 23, 2023
|
15:00
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
March 23, 2023
|
16:00
Watch out for this player from Niger:
Watch out for this Algeria player:
Niger's final lineup:
Algeria's last lineup:
Background:
About the Stadium:
It was inaugurated on January 7, 2023 and its cost was between 280 and 300 million euros, meeting the conditions of FIFA being the second stadium in Algeria fully covered after the new Miloud Hadefi Stadium in Oran.
The first official match was the opening of the 2022 African Nations Championship between Algeria and Libya. Before the start of the match, Djahid Zefizef, the grandson of Nelson Mandela Mandela, and Patrice Motsepe were in attendance.