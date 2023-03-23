Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro Cup Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland in Euro Cup Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland match in the Euro Cup Qualifiers.
What time is Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland match for Euro Cup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland of March 23th, in several countries:
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 3:45pm ET
Ecuador: 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 21:45 hours
Where and how Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Iceland and live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland in streaming, it will not be broadcasted on any platform.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with everything and come out on top. The national team of Bosnia-Herzegovina has a superior squad to that of Iceland. In addition, the home team will have its top scorer, Edin Dzeko, who has 63 goals in 124 games with the Europeans. On the other hand, the Icelandic national team is going through a very bad streak of 7 consecutive matches without a victory. Moreover, their last away win was on June 9, 2022, in a friendly against San Marino.
How is Bosnia coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-2 against Finland, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Romania 4-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Montenegro, 23 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-2 Finland, 14 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Montenegro 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina, 11 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Romania, 7 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is Iceland coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 0-4 against San Marino, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sweden 2-1 Iceland, 12 Jan, 2023, International friendlies
Iceland 1-1 Estonia, 8 Jan, 2023, International Friendlies
Latvia 1-1 Iceland, 19 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Lithuania 0-0 Iceland, 16 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
South Korea 1-0 Iceland, 11 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Iceland, corresponding to the Euro Cup Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Bilino Polje, at 15:45.