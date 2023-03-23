Kazakhstan vs Slovenia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualify Euro Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Kazakhstan vs Slovenia LIVE and online in the Euro Cup Qualifier.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Kazakhstan vs Slovenia live in the Euro qualifier, as well as the latest information from the Astana Arena. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Astana Arena
It is the national stadium of Kazakhstan, one of, if not the most important in that country, it has a capacity for 30 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 3, 2009, it will be the stage where Kazakhstan and Slovenia will start with the qualifiers for the European Championship, a stadium that will surely be full tomorrow to live this important duel for both countries.
Where and how to watch Kazakhstan vs Slovenia online live in the Euro Cup Qualifiers
The Kazakhstan vs Slovenia match will be televised on Sky Sports channel.
If you want to watch Kazakhstan vs Slovenia in streaming you can watch it through the Blue To Go application.
If you want to watch Kazakhstan vs Slovenia in streaming you can watch it through the Blue To Go application.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Kazakhstan vs Slovenia in the Eurocup Qualifier?
This is the kickoff time for the Kazakhstan vs Slovenia match on March 23, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Bolivia: 10:00 AM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Chile: 10:00 AM
Colombia: 10:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
USA (ET): 10:00 AM
Spain: 21:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Paraguay: 10:00 AM
Peru: 11:00 AM
Uruguay: 10:00 AM
Venezuela: 10:00 AM
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be Glenn Nyberg, who will have a tough task in this international match.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on their best players for this important point-scoring match.
Background
These two teams have never met before, but the favorite to win the three points is Slovenia, who is in a better situation and will be looking to defeat Kazakhstan on the first matchday and start this qualifier for the European Championship on the right foot.
How does Slovenia arrive?
Slovenia, for its part, has just defeated Montenegro 1-0 in a friendly match held in November, and will start its participation in the Euro Cup qualifiers with the dream of getting the ticket. It will be a match with two teams that urgently need points.
How does Kazakhstan arrive?
Kazakhstan comes from a 2-1 loss against the United Arab Emirates in their last match in November, they will start another hope to qualify to the European Championship, they will be in a complicated group with teams like Denmark and Finland, they will face Slovenia with the intention of getting their first 3 points in their group.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Kazakhstan vs Slovenia, corresponding to the Euro Cup Qualifiers. The match will take place at the Astana Arena at 09:00.