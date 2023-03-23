Gabon vs Sudan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Gabon vs Sudan live, as well as the latest information from "Stade de Franceville" Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Gabon vs Sudan live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Gabon vs Sudan match live on TV and online?
The Gabon vs Sudan match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Gabon vs Sudan?
This is the kickoff time for the Gabon vs Sudan match on March 23, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:00 hrs. -
Bolivia:15:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:00 hrs. -
Chile: 15:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:00 hrs. -
Spain: 21:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Peru: 14:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:00 hrs. -
Key player in Sudan
One of the players to watch out for in Sudan is Mohamed Abdel Raman the 29 year old center forward, he is currently playing for Al Hilal Omdurman Club of Sudan and so far in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers he has managed to provide an assist and score a goal, this one against; DR Congo.
Key player in Gabon
One of the most outstanding players in Gabon is Shavy Babicka, the 22 year old center forward is currently playing for the Aris Limassol F.C. Club of Cyprus and so far in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against; DR Congo.
History Gabon vs Sudan
In total, the two teams have met three times, the record is dominated by Gabon with two wins, there has been one draw and Sudan has not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Gabon with six goals to Sudan's one.
Actuality - Sudan
Sudan has been performing well in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. After two matches, they are in third place in the group standings with three points from one win, zero draws and one loss, scoring two goals but conceding four, for a goal difference of -2.
Uganda 2 - 2 Sudan
- Last five matches
Cameroon 2 - 0 Sudan
Morocco 0 - 3 Sudan
Ghana 3 - 1 Sudan
Sudan 0 - 3 Madagascar
Actuality - Gabon
Gabon has been performing well in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations. After two matches, they are in second place in the group standings with four points, having won one match, drawn one and not lost any, scored one goal and conceded zero, for a goal difference of +1.
Burkina Faso 1 - 1 Gabon
- Last five matches
DR Congo 0 - 1 Gabon
Gabon 0 - 0 Mauritania
Guinea - Bissau 1 - 3 Gabon
Gabon 3 - 1 Niger
The match will be played at the "Stade De Franceville" stadium
The match between Gabon and Sudan will take place at the "Stade De Franceville" stadium in the city of Franceville (Gabon), the stadium is where the Gabon national soccer team plays its home matches, it was built in 2011 and has a capacity for approximately 22,000 spectators.
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Gabon vs Sudan match, valid on matchday three of group I of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
