Madagascar vs Central African Republic: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations Qualifiers

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Madagascar vs Central African Republic as well as the latest news from Kianja Barea Mahamasina.
How to watch Madagascar vs Central African Republic?
If you want to watch Madagascar vs Central African Republic live it will not be possible to follow it on TV;
What time is the Madagascar vs Central African Republic match?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 14:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player from the Central African Republic.
Karl Namnganda, a 27-year-old striker, has scored two goals in his nine all-time appearances for his national team. He scored in the Africa Cup qualifier against Ghana to earn his team a point.
Watch out for this player from Madagascar
Njiva Rakotoharimalala is a 30-year-old striker who currently plays for Suphanburi in the Thai league. The striker has scored a total of nine goals for his national team, the last in the Africa Cup qualifier against Angola.
How does the Central African Republic arrive?
Central African Republic failed to qualify for the African Nations Championship after being eliminated by Congo. The tie ended in a 2-2 draw, but away goals were decisive and led to their elimination. In the qualification for the African Cup, they lost the first match against Angola and drew with Ganas in the second. They are third in the group with 1 point and we remind that the first two in each group qualify for the Africa Cup.
How does Madagascar arrive?
The National Team of Madagascar disputed in January the African Nations Championship where Madagascar qualified for the Playoffs in the first position of group C with nine points. In the Playoffs they defeated Mozambique 3-1 in the quarterfinals, although they lost to Senegal by the minimum. They managed to win the bronze medal by beating Niger in the battle for third place. In the qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations, they are in last place with only one point in the standings.
Background
The two African teams have met four times in history, with one victory for Central African Republic, one for Madagascar and the other two duels ended in a draw. The last time these two teams met was in March 2016 in which Central African Republic won 2-1.
Venue: The match will be played at Kianja Barea Mahamasina, a stadium located in Madagascar with a capacity of 23,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Madagascar and Central African Republic will play each other in the match corresponding to the third day of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. Both teams are in Group E against Angola and Ghana;
Madagascar and Central African Republic will play each other in the match corresponding to the third day of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers. Both teams are in Group E against Angola and Ghana;
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo