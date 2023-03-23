Slovakia vs Luxembourg LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Slovakia vs Lxembourg
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Slovakia vs Luxembourg live, as well as the latest information from the City Arena Trnava. Watch every detail of the match live online with VAVEL's minute-by-minute coverage.
How to watch Slovakia vs Luxembourg?
If you want to watch the match Slovakia vs Luxembourg live on TV you can follow the match on VIX +
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Slovakia vs Luxembourg match in Euro 2024 Qualification?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player in Luxembourg
Gerson Rodrigues is a 27-year-old striker who plays in the Saudi Arabian league, currently with Al Wahda. This season has two goals for the experienced attacker who scored four goals in six matches played in the UEFA Nations League.
Watch out for this player in Slovakia
Matus Bero, a 27-year-old midfielder, plays for Vitesse and has four goals and three assists this season. He scored one goal and one assist in the UEFA Nations League.
How does Luxembourg arrive?
Luxembourg finished the year with two friendly matches in which they drew 0-0 with Bulgaria and 2-2 with Hungary. They came very close to promotion to League B, but remained in League C after finishing second with 11 points.
How does Slovakia arrive?
The Slovakian team closed 2022 by playing two friendlies in which they drew against Montenegro and Chile. They managed to stay in League C of the UEFA Nations League by finishing in third place with seven points;
Background
A total of five times the teams of Slovakia and Luxembourg have met with a balance of four victories for the Slovakian team and only one for Luxembourg. Twice they have met in the qualification for the European Championship and it was in 2015 in both of them Slovakia won. Luxembourg's only victory in this duel came in 2011 in a friendly match;
Venue: The match will be played at the City Arena Trnava stadium, which was inaugurated in 1921 and has a capacity of 18448 spectators.
Preview of the match
Slovakia and Luxembourg will face each other on matchday 1 of the Euro qualifiers. These two teams are in Group J along with Portugal, Iceland, Bosnia and Liechtenstein.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Slovakia vs Luxembourg in Euro 2024 Qualifying
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Slovakia vs Luxembourg in Euro 2024 Qualifying