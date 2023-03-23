Ghana vs Angola LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Ghana vs Angola live online
The match will not be broadcasted.
Ghana vs Angola can not be tuned in from the live streams.
What time is the match Ghana vs Angola matchday 3 of the Africa Cup of Nations?
This is the kick-off time for the Ghana vs Angola match on March 23, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 12:00 noon
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 3:00 p.m.
United States: 12:00 noon PT and 2:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 10:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 10:00 a.m.
South Africa: 10:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.
Ghana Statement
Chris Hughton spoke ahead of this important match, "What I can tell you is that since I got involved with the association (GFA) about a year ago, I realized how important the local game is to the association as a coaching staff." "I am aware of this, and in my tenure as a coaching staff, we have had a few players who have been part of the team [Danlad Ibrahim of Asante Kotoko and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, then of Hearts of Oak] of our local game." "So, I certainly won't underestimate it. But I think where I can add some value in my new role is that I will spend more time in Ghana. I will watch more games, attend more club games to get to know the league much better than, perhaps, I was given the opportunity before." "Certainly, in my new role as head coach, I will be very attentive, not only to the players who are doing well, but also to the game here in general because I think it's important for the national team to have a good domestic league and I will give my best to make sure I see as much soccer here as possible." "If I look at the amount of talent we have, potentially I could have brought in another 25 new players who have not been involved during my period of time, but we have to have some consistency in the team."
How is Angola coming along?
Angola drew their last match against Mauritania goalless, in this match they will be looking to pick up points and win in surprising fashion.
How does Ghana arrive?
Ghana arrives to this match after losing in the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations by two goals to zero, so they will be looking for points in this new competition.
The match will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The match Ghana vs Angola will be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, located in Kumasi, Ghana. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live coverage of the Ghana vs Angola match, corresponding to Matchday 3 of the Africa Cup of Nations. The match will take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium at 12:00 pm.