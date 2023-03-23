Barbados vs Cuba LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch CONCACAF Nations League
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Barbados vs Cuba as well as the latest information from the Wildey Turf.
How to watch Barbados vs Cuba?

If you want to watch the Barbados vs Cuba match live on television, it will be available on Paramount +.

If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.

What time is the match Barbados vs Cuba in CONCACAF Nations League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 19:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 18:00 hrs. 
Brazil: 19:00 hrs.
Chile: 18:00 hrs.
Colombia: 17:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 17:00 hrs. 
Spain: 00:00 hrs. 
Mexico: 17:00 hrs. 
Paraguay: 18:00 hrs.
Peru: 17:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 19:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Cuba

Arichel Hernández is a 29-year-old forward who plays for Deportivo Mixco, a Guatemalan team. He has four goals in four games played in the Concacaf Nations League. He has scored eight goals with the Cuban national team.
Watch out for this player in Barbados

Keon Atkins has played 11 games for his national team, scoring two goals, the last one against Guadeloupe in the Concacaf Nations League, although the tango was not enough to avoid defeat.
How does Cuba arrive?

The Cuban national team closed 2022 by playing two friendly matches against the Dominican Republic, in the first one they won 4-2 and in the second one they tied 1-1. In Group A of the Concacaf Nations League B, Cuba leads the table with nine points, although tied on points with Guadeloupe. They will be looking to finish in first place to move up to League A.
How does Barbados arrive?

Barbados has played three friendlies this 2023 against Grenada and in all of them the matches ended with a draw. They have lost all four matches they have played in the CONCACAF Nations League and are currently bottom of Group A and will be relegated to the C League.
 
Background

A total of seven times these two teams have faced each other, with a balance of four draws and three wins for Selección de Cuba. The last time they met was in June 2022 in the Concacaf Nations League in Cuban territory and the Selección de Cuba won 3-0.
Venue: The match will be played at the Wildey Turf, a stadium with a capacity of 2,000 spectators.

Preview of the match

Barbados and Cuba will face each other in the match corresponding to matchday 5 of the Concacaf Nations League B. Both teams are in Group A along with Guadeloupe and Antigua Barbuda.
 
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Barbados vs Cuba in the CONCACAF Nations League.

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.
 
