Denmark vs Finland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EURO 2024 Qualifiers

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Denmark vs Finland, live, as well as the latest information coming out of the Parken.
When and where to watch Denmark vs Finland live and online?
The match will be broadcast by Sky HD.
Player to watch from Finland: Teemu Pukki
The 32-year-old Finnish forward continues to break it at Norwich, he has always been their lethal scorer. in 34 games played he has scored 10 goals and has assisted 7 times. Will he appear tomorrow against Denmark?
Player to watch from Denmark: Rasmus Winther Hojlund
The 20-year-old Danish striker is having a very promising season with Atalanta. He has played 23 games and in those he has scored 7 goals and has given 1 assist. He is the team's second goalscorer, behind Nigerian Ademola Lookman. The Danish striker is already called Denmark's next promise. Will he appear tomorrow against Finland?
Times for the match
The times for tomorrow's match
Argentina: 4:45 pm
Bolivia: 3:45 pm
Brazil: 4:45 pm
Chile: 2:45 pm
Colombia: 1:45 pm
Ecuador: 1:45 pm
USA (ET): 3:45 pm
Spain: 8:45 pm
Mexico: 1:45 pm
Paraguay: 3:45 pm
Peru: 1:45 pm
Uruguay: 3:45 pm
Venezuela: 2:45 pm
Last XI from Finland
Marko Meerits; Ken Kallaste, Erko Tougjas, Rasmus Peetson, Marko Lipp, Taijo Teniste; Nikita Vassiljev, Martin Miller, Konstantin Vassiljev; Sergei Zenjov, Henrik Ojamaa
Last XI from Denmark
Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Joachim Andersen, Rasmus Christensen; Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen; Jesper Lindstrom, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Skov Olsen
Finland come from a loss!
Finland played more recently in a friendly in January 2023, because they were not in the World Cup 2022. Last matchday they played at home against Estonia and they lost 0-1 the only goal of the match was scored by the Flora Tallinn midfielder Martin Miller. Can Finland stop Denmark from winning against them tomorrow?
Denmark come from a loss!
Denmark where one of the participants in the World Cup 2022, and they had a shocker. They had a group with France, Australia and Tunisia, they came last. The last match they played was in November last year. They played against Australia and lost 1-0. The only goal was scored from the forward from Melbourne City Mathew Leckie. Can Denmark start strong in the EURO 2024 Qualifiers and win tomorrow against Finland?
Where will the match be?
The Parken located in the city of Copenhagen, Denmark will host this duel between two teams seeking to qualify for EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 38,065 fans.

The match will take place at Parken, at 1:45 p.m.