Italy vs England LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eurocup Qualifiers Match

What time is Italy vs. England matchday 1 of the qualifiers for the European Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Italy vs England match on March 23, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m.
Brazil: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
Spain: 6:45 p.m.
United States: 3:45 p.m. PT and 5:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 3:45 p.m.
Peru: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 2:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 1:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 1:45 p.m.
South Africa: 1:45 p.m.
Australia: 1:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 1:45 p.m.
England Statement
Gareth Southgate spoke ahead of the match: "It's always a big challenge, you have to win these games. We've done it in the past and we need to do it with continuity. We haven't won here since 1961 and we want to make history against a team that didn't qualify for the World Cup, but they have very good players and great motivations". "I think everyone wants to experience this game in Naples, I'm happy to be able to play here, in a city that loves soccer. I still remember the team of Maradona and Careca and I ask our fans to respect the place where we play. I would not have preferred to play in another city, it is very beautiful and is experiencing an important moment in Serie A and the Champions League".
Statements Italy
Roberto Mancini spoke ahead of this match: "We tried a different formation also in the Nations League matches, we could change, but we are very comfortable in the 4-3-3 formation, especially to play an offensive game". "Arriving from Argentina and playing in the Nazionale, not even in a club, is not easy. He is an educated boy, intelligent, young... We have confidence, but we have to give him time. He is a classic center forward, I don't want to go overboard with comparisons, but they talked about German Denis... I can say that he looks like Batistuta when he arrived in Italy. He needs to get to know his teammates, but it won't take long. He is very smart." "It's already a classic, we are talking about one of the best teams in the world, they have extraordinary players and it will be a difficult match for both of us." "Italy here always had support and I think the illusion that the city breathes for the great moment of their team will help to have a great atmosphere." "I'm not from the police, if the people arriving from outside behave well nothing will happen and it will be a celebration of sport." "We must put the disappointment of what happened with the World Cup behind us and start again. We will gradually include new youngsters and create a new project with which to reach the European Championship, where we will defend the title and that's a nice thing." "The first time without him is a great emotion and a great sorrow. He will always be close, people like him are immortal." "Napoli was always fighting to be at the top both in Italy and in Europe. I don't want to say anything because we are superstitious, but Serie A teams can go far in Europe. If they had any more Italians, it would be better...".
How are England coming?
England comes into this match after losing to France two goals to one in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, in this match they will be looking to turn the page and get their first three points.
How does Italy arrive?
The last match Italy played was against Austria, in this match the team lost two goals to zero in this match, in this start towards the Eurocup they will look to go all out.
The match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
The Italy vs England match will be played at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, located in Naples, Italy. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people.
