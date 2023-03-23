North Macedonia vs Malta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Eurocup Qualification
North Macedonia // Source: GettyImages

Stay tuned for a live coverage of North Macedonia vs Malta.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for North Macedonia vs Malta live, as well as the latest information coming out of Skopje. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Malta's last lineup

Malta's last lineup was as follows: Bonello, Apap, Pepe, Borg, Guillaumier, Kristensen, Mbong, Jones and Teum.
North Macedonia's last lineup

North Macedonia's last lineup was as follows: Siskovski, Ristovski, Serafimov, Musliu, Ashkovsky, Babunski, Nikolov, Doriev, Bardhi, Elmas and Nestorovski. 
Match Schedule

This is the start time of the game North Macedonia vs Malta of 23rd March 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM,
Bolivia: 4:45 PM.
Brasil: 4:45 PM.
Chile: 4:45 PM.
Colombia: 2:45 PM.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM.
USA (ET): 3:45 PM.
Spain: 8:45 PM,
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 4:45 PM.
Peru: 4:45 PM.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM.
Venezuela: 3:45 PM.

North Macedonia // Source: GettyImages
Where to Watch

The match between North Macedonia vs Malta can be seen on the UEFA TV channel. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep informed about what happens in the match and the updated result on VAVEL. 
Malta qualification

Group C of the Euro qualification is composed of the following teams: England, Italy, Northern Macedonia and Ukraine. At the moment, none of the teams have points as the first matchday begins. Even so, the group Malta has is quite complicated where the first two of each group will go through.
North Macedonia qualification

Group C of the Euro qualification is composed of the following teams: England, Italy, Malta and Ukraine. At the moment, none of the teams have points as the first matchday begins. Even so, the group that North Macedonia has is quite complicated where the first two of each group go through.
Malta's last match

Malta lost in their last match against Ireland by the minimum, 0-1, in a match corresponding to an international friendly match. The first half ended in a draw in a match with few chances. The second half saw the only goal of the match, scored by Robinson ten minutes after the break. Finally, Ireland beat Malta by the minimum, 0-1.
 
Last match of North Macedonia

North Macedonia, in their last match, played against Azerbaijan, where they lost 1-1 in the friendly match in the last national team break. The first half ended with a 1-1 draw on the scoreboard. Bardhi scored the first goal on penalty in the 25th minute. Minutes later, the visitors equalized with a goal by Jafarguliyev. In the second half, Nikolov was sent off for a double yellow card, which changed the course of the match. Qurbanly and Sheydaev scored the remaining two goals for Azerbaijan, who also had Haghverdi sent off with a straight red card.
Welcome to VAVEL

The match corresponds to matchday 1 of the Eurocup Qualification.
