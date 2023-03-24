South Africa vs Liberia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Cup of Nations qualifiers Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for South Africa vs Liberia live, as well as the latest information from Orlando Stadium.
How to watch South Africa vs Liberia match live on TV and online?

The South Africa vs Liberia match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is South Africa vs Liberia?

This is the kick-off time for the South Africa vs Liberia match on March 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 13:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 12:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 13:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 12:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 11:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 11:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 18:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 10:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 12:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 11:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 13:00 hrs. -
Key player in Liberia

One of the players to watch out for in Sudan is Nicholas Andrews, the 24 year old right winger, is currently playing for the KF Flamurtari Prishtinë Club in Kosovo and so far in the African Cup of Nations qualifiers he has not been able to attend, but he has already added up to
Key player in South Africa

One of the most outstanding players in South Africa is Lyle Foster, the 22-year-old center forward is currently playing for Burnley Football Club in England and so far in the qualifiers for the African Cup of Nations he has not been able to assist, but he has already scored a goal, this one against Morocco.
History South Africa vs Liberia

In total, the two teams have met twice, the record is dominated by South Africa with one win, there has been one draw and Liberia has not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by South Africa with three goals to Liberia's two.
Actuality - Liberia

Liberia has been having a bad performance in the qualification for the African Cup of Nations, because after playing one match, it occupies the fourth place in the standings of its group with zero points, this product of; zero wins, zero draws and one loss, also has not scored goals, but has conceded two, for a goal difference of -2. 
  • Last five matches

Liberia 0 - 2 Morocco
Liberia 0 - 3 Senegal
Senegal 1 - 2 Liberia
Niger 0 - 0 Liberia
Egypt 3 - 0 Liberia

Actuality - South Africa

South Africa has been having a bad performance in the qualification for the African Cup of Nations, because after playing one match they are in the third position in their group with zero points, this is the result of not winning any match, drawing zero and losing one, they have scored one goal and conceded two, for a goal difference of -1.
  • Last five matches

South Africa 1 - 4 Angola
South Africa 4 - 0 Sierra Leone
South Africa 1 - 0 Botswana
South Africa 2 - 1 Mozambique
South Africa 1 - 1 Angola

The match will be played at the Orlando Stadium

The match between South Africa and Liberia will take place at the Orlando Stadium in the city of Soweto (South Africa), where the Orlando Pirates Football Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2008 and has a capacity for approximately 46,000 spectators.
Start of transmission

Welcome to the live broadcast of the South Africa vs Liberia match, valid on matchday three of group K of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
