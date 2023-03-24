Uzbekistan vs Bolivia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Uzbekistan vs Bolivia live, as well as the latest information from King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Uzbekistan vs Bolivia live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Uzbekistan vs Bolivia match live on TV and online?
The Uzbekistan vs Bolivia match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Uzbekistan vs Bolivia?
This is the kick-off time for the Uzbekistan vs Bolivia match on March 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 14:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 15:00 hrs. -
Chile: 14:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 13:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 13:00 hrs. -
Spain: 20:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 12:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 14:00 hrs. -
Peru: 13:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 15:00 hrs. -
Key player in Bolivia
One of the players to take into account in Bolivia is Marcelo Moreno Martins, the 35 year old center forward, is currently a free player and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the authors, the match was against Chile.
Key player in Uzbekistan
One of the most outstanding players in Uzbekistan is Eldor Shomurodov, the 27-year-old center forward is currently playing for Club Spezia of Italy and in the most recent match where his team scored a goal, he was one of the scorers, the match was against Kazakhstan.
History Uzbekistan vs Bolivia
The two teams have never met, so the match on Friday, March 24, 2023, will be the first meeting between the two teams.
Actuality - Bolivia
Bolivia had a bad performance in the last competition it played, the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. After playing 18 matches, it finished in ninth place in the standings with 15 points, as a result of four wins, three draws and eleven defeats, it also scored 23 goals, but conceded 42, for a goal difference of -19.
Bolivia 2 - 3 Chile
Colombia 3 - 0 Bolivia
Bolivia 0 - 4 Brazil
Bolivia 0 - 2 Senegal
Peru 1 - 0 Bolivia
Actuality - Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan had a poor performance in the Asian Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. After playing eight matches, they finished second in the group standings with 15 points, after winning five matches, drawing none and losing three, scoring 18 goals, but conceding nine, for a goal difference of +9.
Uzbekistan 2 - 0 Thailand
Cameroon 0 - 2 Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 1 - 2 Costa Rica
Uzbekistan 2 - 0 Kazakhstan
Uzbekistan 0 - 0 Russia
The match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium
The match between Uzbekistan and Bolivia will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in the city of Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), the stadium is where the Saudi Arabian National Football Team plays its home matches, was built in 2014 and has a capacity for approximately 62,250 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everybody! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Uzbekistan vs Bolivia match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
